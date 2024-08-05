Editor’s Pick: Henry Rose Jake’s House BVI Eau De Parfum

What: Clean fragrance brand Henry Rose has released a limited-edition scent for summer: Jake’s House BVI eau de parfum. The label’s original Jake’s House scent features a base of musk, peony, and jasmine, which the new fragrance includes. However, this version is updated with notes of coconut water, geranium, white amber, and pink pepper, all inspired by the British Virgin Islands.

Who: Michelle Pfeiffer launched Henry Rose in 2019, following a search for chemical-free fragrances. Today, each of the label’s scents list all ingredients online for customers. Additionally, all are dermatologist-tested and EWG, Cradle to Cradle, and Leaping Bunny certified, making them environmentally friendly. Jake’s House BVI also marks a full-circle moment, as the scent was developed by original Jake’s House perfumer Pascal Gaurin.

Why: Jake’s House BVI keeps the original scent’s smooth base, revamped with an aquatic finish. The genderless scent is instantly reminiscent of a beach getaway, ideal for anyone craving a tropical vacation. Its combination of marine and floral notes are easy to wear for any occasion, while providing a chic update to your summer fragrance rotation.

How much: $120

Where: HenryRose.com

All images: Courtesy of Henry Rose

