‘And Just Like That…’ Season 3: Everything Carrie Bradshaw & Co. Are Wearing!

We couldn’t help but wonder…what’s Carrie Bradshaw up to these days? Thankfully, we don’t have to: season 3 of Max’s And Just Like That…, the hit (and complicated) Sex and the City companion series, has just begun filming in New York City.

As Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) skips around town, we’re already anticipating what she’ll wear this summer—as well as the glamorous, colorful, and dramatic looks worn by beloved characters like Charlotte, Miranda, LTW, and Seema. Costume designers Molly Rogers and Danny Santiago have been dressing our favorite New York ladies in outfits from labels like Gucci, Saint Laurent, Aquazzura, Simone Rocha, and more. The designers and SJP are regularly updating their Instagram feeds with live glimpses behind the scenes.

Take a glimpse at all the fashion we’re keeping our eyes on from And Just Like That…season 3, from rose-filled dresses to romantic high heels.

Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker)

In a Simone Rocha Spring 2024 dress and Aquazzura sandals with rings by Heili Rocks, Marlo Laz, and kWIT Jewelry.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Danny Santiago (@the_danny_santiago)

Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker)

In a Turner Vintage dress with a Maryam Keyhani hat and Dr. Scholl’s sandals.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SJP (@sarahjessicaparker)

Lisa Todd Wexley (Nicole Ari Parker)

In a vintage Dior blouse and Saint Laurent pumps with a Pink Gun Gallery handbag, Maryam Keyhani sunglasses, and rings by Francesca Villa and State Property.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Danny Santiago (@the_danny_santiago)

Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker)

In a pussybow blouse and skirt with Aquazzura pumps and a Gucci Jackie 1961 handbag.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Max (@streamonmax)

