Edward Enninful is taking on a new position of global creative and cultural adviser at Vogue and editorial adviser at British Vogue. A replacement for his post as editor-in-chief at British Vogue has not been named. Stefano Gallici is now creative director at Ann Demeulmeester. He succeeds Ludovic de Saint Sernin. Cristiano Fagnani is now CEO at Off-White. Chief executive officer Davide De Giglio and his cofounder, executive director and Off-White CEO Andrea Grilli have left the company. Stephanie Phair is now chair of New Guards Group. Simone Bellotti is now design director at Bally. Barbara Palvin is now represented by Ford Models NYC. Andria Arizmendi has been promoted to senior director, media relations at KCD. Lea Taelb has been promoted to senior director, media relations at KCD. Alexa Galasso has been promoted to Jr. Account Executive in the Fashion & Retail Division at SHADOW. Laura Schroeder is now Vice President at BPCM. Gro Curtis has been promoted to editorial director of VMAN.

