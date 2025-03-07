Sarah Burton’s Givenchy Debut Blooms At Paris Fashion Week

This morning, Sarah Burton presented her first Givenchy collection at Paris Fashion Week. After her appointment as the brand’s new creative director last September, the beloved designer’s debut has been one of the season’s most anticipated shows (equally so with Haider Ackermann’s debut at Tom Ford and Julien Klausner’s debut at Dries Van Noten). Burton’s Fall 2025 collection, drawing inspiration from Givenchy’s own historic atelier, was hosted on-site at Givenchy House. Her longtime strengths—seen throughout her tenure at Alexander McQueen—were evident from the start, focusing on precise tailoring and streamlined silhouettes. Suits were sharply cinched in trouser and skirt sets, emphasized by leather layers, deep necklines, and subtle raw edges. Artisanal details were also elevated throughout the line, from bow-knotted dresses, see-through mesh, and subtly bleeding ombré hems to elegant floral embroidery. Pops of lemon-yellow, black, and white also made the rounds in frothy tulle gowns, though the show’s most-filmed dress was a sleek mini covered in mini embroidery frames, lipstick tubes, and makeup compacts—emphasizing Burton’s wit and penchant for eye-catching glamour. Complementing the range was a similarly smooth lineup of square-toed boots, ribbon-strapped sandals, and glossy ballet flats with wide “Givenchy”-labeled straps. As Burton’s new chapter began, it also arrived with a crowd including Gwendoline Christie, Raye, Rooney Mara, Vanessa Kirby, Kit Connor, Joe Locke, Plum Sykes, and the designer’s own mom and sister (Aw!)—that emphasized her heartfelt sense of community. Brava!

All images: Courtesy of Givenchy

Jisoo Gets Preppy For Tommy Hilfiger’s Spring 2025 Campaign

Class is in session—and it’s led by Jisoo! The musician and BLACKPINK star is the newest face of Tommy Hilfiger, fronting the designer’s Spring 2025 campaign. Inspired by classic tailoring and versatile dressing, Jisoo wears a range of the brand’s latest chic dresses, separates, denim, and casual knits in hues of red, navy, white, tan, and pink. Pieces from Hilfiger’s new “Sofia for Tommy” capsule with Sofia Richie Grainge are also added to the mix, bringing a chic flair to his springtime lineup. The moment notably follows Jisoo’s release of her debut solo album Amortize, as well as a starring role in Korean drama Newtopia—all before BLACKPINK’s upcoming reunion tour, which begins in July.

“My style is always evolving, and working with Tommy Hilfiger has been a defining part of that journey,” Jisoo said in a statement. “This collection blends American heritage with refined simplicity, and makes me feel comfortable, empowered and completely myself. I love how each piece fits into my everyday life, allowing me to express who I am in any moment. It’s been a joy to bring that spirit to this campaign.”

All images: Courtesy of Tommy Hilfiger

Maybelline Celebrates Spring Beauty With Caviar, Jewels, & More At The Mark Hotel!

On Thursday night, The Mark Hotel’s famed penthouse floor was packed with VIP’s—but not for the Met Gala (though it’s just around the corner!) Maybelline hosted a splashy “House of Maybelline” soirée at the chic Manhattan hotel, toasting its new spring beauty launches. Guests traveled through the hotel’s mirrored halls between two suites, transformed into makeup-strewn boudoirs—including a pearl necklace-filled bathtub and feathered photo station where guests could try on vintage jewelry and faux furs. Throughout the night, attendees could get shade-matched with the brand’s new Super Stay foundation—which everyone took home, along with its Sky High mascara, Super Fluff brow mousse, and adorable Super Stay Teddy Tint lip glosses. The evening’s allure was further boosted by a live jazz band, DJ sets, and magician—plus plenty of espresso martinis, signature Mark hot dogs, and delectable Caviar Kaspia caviar! Guests included Kevin Ponce, Emely Moreno, Melissa Vale, Nicole Cancel, Sydney Barber, Brooke Frischer, Alli Webb, Lilly Eve, Jessika Paige, Kasey Spickard, Colby Smith, Joel Vasquez, Britty Morrison, and more.

Vogue‘s New Vintage Market Will Raise Funds For LA Wildfire Victims With Gigi Hadid

Vogue is selling fashion for a cause! The publication’s just announced the launch of its Vogue Vintage Market, hosted by Gigi Hadid, on March 29. The one-day event will be held from 11am to 5pm EST at SoHo’s Roll & Hill in New York City. Guests can shop a whirlwind of vintage fashion and accessories on-site, courtesy of designers, editors, and Vogue pals including Hadid, Alex Cosani, Anok Yai, Emma Chamberlain, and Paloma Elsesser—plus pieces from Vogue and eBay’s fashion closets! All proceeds from the event will benefit the Entertainment Community Fund, which supports entertainment industry members affected by the Los Angeles wildfires. You can purchase tickets now on the Vogue app.

Troye Sivan Steps Into Nature For CR Fashion Book‘s Spring 2025 Issue

I feel the rush! Troye Sivan is making his debut in CR Fashion Book, fronting the magazine’s Spring 2025 issue with three new covers. Photographed by Sebastián Faena, a bruised Sivan models Prada boxers, T-shirts, knits, and denim on an outdoor camping trip—which includes lounging on grassy fields, eating a fire-cooked meal, shaving, and taking a roadside bathroom break. In his accompanying interview with star fashion editor Vienna Vernose, Sivan also opens up on his love of nature, loneliness, confidence, discovering LGBTQIA+ culture online, and more.

“Growing up queer in Perth, not knowing any queer people, I turned to the internet,” Sivan says. “I feel like I was part of one of the first generations that had that option, and it really shaped my sense of community and sense of self. It was super impactful. Having to turn to the internet and be creative also pushed me to reach out—whether through YouTube videos, Tumblr, Twitter, or whatever.”

All images: Sebastián Faena for CR Fashion Book

Additional reporting by Madison Coombs and Preston Lyles.

