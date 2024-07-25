Are you dreaming of angels? Victoria’s Secret is! The lingerie brand has just revealed its new Victoria’s Secret Dream collection, which focuses on both comfort and beauty—and comes with a star-studded campaign featuring some familiar faces.

Candice Swanepoel, Taylor Hill, and Behati Prinsloo—marking her VS return—pose for romantic imagery photographed by Angelo Pennetta at Longleat House in England. The group, all named Victoria’s Secret Angels and past regulars at the brand’s Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show over the years, are also joined by models Devyn Garcia and Mayowa Nicholas for the shoot. All are dressed in the new line by legendary stylist Emmanuelle Alt, posing within the House’s ornate interiors and blooming outdoor gardens for a romantic flair.

“This campaign celebrates feeling beautiful and comfortable and to me there is nothing sexier than being comfortable in your own skin,” said Prinsloo. “It is overwhelmingly joyful and nostalgic to be reunited with Victoria’s Secret and I’m so excited to be a part of this ethereal campaign captured in such an epic location.”

The Victoria’s Secret Dream collection, as seen on the all-star crew, features a range of comfort-focused lingerie and sleepwear including bras, panties, thongs, corsets, slip dresses, robes, camis, shorts, skirts, and bodysuits. A color palette of pale pink, olive green, fuchsia, purple, black, brown, tan, gray, and ivory brings the line a feminine and modern complement, further elevated with stretchy lace trim, blossoming floral prints and lily embroideries. The full collection, which retails from $17 to $100, is now available on VictoriasSecret.com.

However, this isn’t the last we’ve seen of the Angels. Select models from the campaign are also confirmed to appear in the revived Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, which will debut later this fall.

All images: Angelo Pennetta/Courtesy of Victoria’s Secret

