Brandusa Niro & Dmitry Prut Reflect On Creative Visions, Artistic Careers, And The World Of Art

Avant Gallery founder and president Dmitry Prut discovers and celebrates new-to-mid career artists at his esteemed South Florida galleries, and the latest talent he’s showcasing is The Daily Front Row’s very own Brandusa Niro, who’s exclusively signed with Avant Gallery and will be showing her “Models” series of acrylic paintings at the Hamptons Fine Art Fair from July 11–14. Ahead, the gallerist and artist discuss craft, process, and more.

Dmitry Prut

What was your career trajectory before Avant Gallery?

Right out of college I was in charge of marketing B2B conferences to Fortune 500–type CEOs. Rubbing elbows with a few of them who collected art, like the late Bob Tisch, whose foundation also tremendously supports The Met, has led me to my calling, entrepreneurially speaking.

How does intuition guide you to find and sign new talent?

It evolves with the times, and generally speaking, sort of grows with my appetite and that of our clients.

What’s propelled Avant Gallery’s success and growth since its 2007 debut?

I think part of the success is that our clients really know Avant as a place to share a passion for collecting with a sense of discovery, adventure, and surprises, as we operate a bit differently than most.

What makes the Hamptons Fine Art Fair an important space to be in?

It’s a nice regional fair in a market with a concentration of our existing clients, as well as new ones that we’ll get to meet.

What are you working on for Art Basel Miami Beach and Palm Beach M+C Art Fair?

Being a top culturally relevant gallery in South Florida, it’s important for us to be present at these fairs and share our latest program. Many of our existing clients look forward to seeing what we bring over, and it’s great to be able to reconnect with them.

How often do you sign new artists, and why focus on early-to-mid-career contemporary artists?

I would say about once a year or so. There’s a certain thrill in helping develop an artist and create a market for their work. But it’s a two-way street and very much a hand-holding thing, as both have to stick to a strategy and work hard.

How did you and Brandusa connect, and what made you sign her on the spot?

Brandusa was one of a very few artist submissions that came to fruition in recent years. Avant receives probably more than 5,000 submissions a year, and when her representative reached out and it got to my desk, I was instantly intrigued to see more. Once I met her and got to see the work in flesh, the rest flowed naturally.

Why do you believe in Brandusa and her work?

Her concept of models reimagined in stylistically figurative, almost child-like gestures is a fresh category, especially for a female artist, and it suits her perfectly given her exceptional background. Brandusa is fearless and motivated, and I stand by her side.

What’s unique about working with an artist like Brandusa—an established publishing powerhouse with existing success and experience in other mediums?

Aside from being a creative talent, Brandusa knows and means business, and places great value on dedication and work ethic. Speaking this same language is a mutual advantage and can fast-track productivity.

What are some other artists are you highlighting?

A few of the artists we’re featuring in our current program are Marcos Anziani, an abstract painter who’s having a defining moment in his career right now; Jon Koehler, a sculptor who works with an incredible concept of inflating stainless-steel that resembles the shape of mylar balloons; and quite disruptive and equally stunning AI art by Paul Parsons in collaboration with the Frida Kahlo museum, a first of its kind where a major artist’s governing body officially sanctioned interpretations via the use of AI, which is certainly a hot topic and a powerhouse of creative possibilities.

What’s next for Avant Gallery?

My crystal ball is currently in the shop, but for now we’re focusing on the South Florida market and have exciting plans ahead, including real estate–related projects. Conversations for other regional and international endeavors have started as well…you never know, right?

Brandusa Niro

What were some of your earliest artistic forays?

I started to paint seriously when I was 10 years old, by age 14 I had already competed in two national exhibitions and won two national prizes. Down the road, after having chosen another path for my life’s work once I left Romania, my country of birth, the passion for creating art never left me.

What prompted you to revisit painting in recent years?

I gave in to the joyful obligation of sharing myself in equal measures between the reality of creating every time a new issue of my magazine, and the private delight of using that reality as inspiration for my art.

How does your art creatively and emotionally fulfill you?

Painting for me is the equivalent of distilling the very essence of the beauty, character, mood, and style I encounter every day through my work, the way a fine perfumer in Grasse would distill the countless elements that make one unique fragrance. And then, I twist it on its head! I’ve always been a bit of a rebel, so I love to deliver beauty through my own lens, adding the unexpected spice, opposing convention.

Why did Avant Gallery feel like the right fit for you personally, and for your artwork?

I’ve greatly admired Avant Gallery for some time now, and I feel like karma has spoken again, when she brought me to the passionate, brilliant Dmitry Prut, Avant Gallery’s president and founder. I felt an instant artistic and human connection with this visionary man. I’m thrilled to have joined his roster of artists.

How would you describe the creative process for your “Models” series?

My muses’ stories begin with their eyes; they go on through the languorous movement of their bodies and endless limbs; the mood behind the strands of hairs caressing their long necks. From there, they ask their viewer to continue the story with their own imagination. Who is this beauty, really? What is she thinking today? Are her lips moving? Are her eyes following me wherever I’m in the room? What is she trying to tell me?

Are certain paintings in the series based on specific models?

Yes, I was inspired by the young British model Stella Jones when creating “Blue Eyes,” for example. The model beauty’s eyes follow you wherever you go: in the room, outside, in your dreams, in your fantasies. With captivating blues like this, you don’t need charms to ward off the evil eye.

Do you ever channel certain places or scenarios, real or imagined?

Another piece in my “Models” series is titled “Beachy or Bitchy?’ and the answer to that is: Could be both! This model beauty says, “Don’t come near me, I’m resting between takes” and you can almost smell the salty breeze in St. Barth as it lifts her featherlight dress.

How do you find inspiration from other artistic mediums?

My painting “The Little Prince” is inspired by the classic 1943 book by Antoine de Saint-Exupéry—alone on his planet, Saint-Exupéry’s little prince has only a rose as his companion. In my painting, one night, he dreamt the rose turned into a girl.

