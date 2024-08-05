Savannah Friedkin’s New SoulCycle Pop-Up Brings Sustainable Jewels Out East

Savannah Friedkin‘s sustainable jewelry has just touched down in The Hamptons—but for a limited time only! The designer has opened a brand new pop-up Out East until August 7, which she celebrated with a bejeweled fitness soirée.

Friedkin’s pop-up has just opened at The Barn at SoulCycle, located at 264 Butter Lane in Bridgehampton. To mark the occasion, the designer invited Hamptons tastemakers and insiders to discover her fine jewelry at SoulCycle for an event with Cultured Magazine. Collections on display include her Broken, Emergence, and SAV lines, composed of recycled 14-karat gold and climate neutral lab-grown diamonds.

During the event, two SoulCycle classes were held at both 10:30am and 11:30am. Guests mingled before and after each, where they had the opportunity to shop Friedkin’s collections on display. Gorgie provided drinks to keep attendees refreshed throughout the morning.

Guests included co-hosts Olivia Muniak, Nicole Fuller, and Michelle Cordiero Grant, as well as Kathleen Hollis. Below, take a look at all the festivities Out East before visiting the pop-up from August 4 to 7.

All images: Courtesy of Savannah Friedkin

