Everything We Know About ‘And Just Like That…’ Season 3

We couldn’t help but wonder…When will season 3 of “And Just Like That…” return? Well, we won’t have to wonder for long—and neither will you. The hit Sex and the City sister series, which follows Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) and co. on New York City adventures in their 50’s, is already underway with its newest iteration.

According to sources, And Just Like That… will come back in either late 2024 or 2025, with filming set to begin in May. Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, and Cynthia Nixon are all confirmed to return to the main cast. Supporting cast members including John Corbett, Nicole Ari Parker, Sarita Choudhury, Evan Handler, Chris Jackson, Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg, Niall Cunningham, Cathy Ang, and Alexa Swinton are also anticipated to appear in season 3.

Currently, Karen Pittmann and Sara Ramirez—who respectively played Professor Nya Wallace and Che Diaz—will not be returning to the show.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by And Just Like That… Costumes (@andjustlikethatcostumes)

Where the fashion is concerned, however, preparations have been underway for weeks. Costume designers Molly Rogers and Danny Santiago are already on the hunt for new And Just Like That… season 3 looks, as documented on Instagram. While they’re sure to dip into Parker’s extensive Bradshaw fashion archive, the pair have already delved into shops like Bergdorf Goodman, By Walid, and Accessories of Old, plus showrooms for Loewe, Alexis Bittar, Stephen Jones, and Zandra Rhodes. In fact, Rogers and Santiago’s most recent stop was the showroom of jewelry designer Briony Raymond—whose colorful necklaces Parker wore throughout season 2.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by And Just Like That… Costumes (@andjustlikethatcostumes)

And Just Like That… season 3 arrives amid a season for its cast, as well. Parker’s notably kept busy with her SJP shoe brand, which has released its spring collection and celebrated a sparkly collaboration with accessories designer Lele Sadoughi. She’s also been in London with husband Matthew Broderick performing in the West End in Neil Simon’s Plaza Suite. Meanwhile, Ari Parker and Choudhury made the NYFW rounds for Michael Kors, Kallmeyer, and Prabal Gurung—where Choudhury virally made her runway debut.

In the meantime, we’re keeping our ears—and heels—to the ground for more And Just Like That… news. Stay tuned!

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.