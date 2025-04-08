News

Brandusa Niro’s Buzzy Vernissage at Avant Gallery in Miami

by Eddie Roche
Art by Brandusa Niro

Last Thursday in Miami’s Design District, Brandusa Niro showed her most recent works for an exclusive crowd at Avant Gallery. The contemporary multi-disciplinary artist based in Palm Beach, premiered her new ‘About a Girl’ series, alongside her ‘Models’ series. The new works features 5 portraits of very young girls in the setting of St. Paul de Vence. Through a blend of surrealism and portraiture, the artist presents the young girls from the series as timeless figures—poised, introspective, and deeply connected to the serene beauty of their surroundings.

Brandusa Niro and Friends

Natalia Tsybina

Dmitry Prut, Milly, & Jennifer Prut

A work by Brandusa Niro

“My muses’ stories begin with their eyes, they go on through the languorous movement of their bodies, their endless limbs, the mood behind the strands of hairs caressing their long necks… and from there on they ask their viewer to continue the story with their own imagination,” Niro says about the ‘Model’ series.

Guests attending the vernissage included Adriana De Maura, Natalia Tsybina, Kiki Barth, Nick D’Annunzio, Masha Casey, Marianna Babior, Elena Tushina, Olga Reidi, Rouslana Adriyanov, Vanessa Menkes, Caitlin Kelly, Suzette Guy, Florence Gaspard, Denning Rodriguez, Kiara Benscome, Matthew Edwards, Maria Lobanova, Kate Visco, Elizabeth Lake, Cameron O’Brien, Nandni Vaid, Eddie Roche, and Avant Galley’s Dmitry Prut, and his wife Jennifer Certain, and more!

Noni

Kiara Bencosme

Julie Garcia

Art by Brandusa Niro

The Daily was also on hand for a special editorial and cover shoot for an upcoming issue this summer. Photographer Caroline Fiss  captured Niro’s muses for the ‘Fashion Loves Art’ story blending real-life models with works of art. Stay tuned!

(Image: Caroline Fiss)

(Image: Caroline Fiss)

BTS

 

Avant Gallery, 21 NE 39th St, Miami, FL 33137
Bradusaniro.com

Photography: World Red Eye/Avant Gallery (unless noted)

Eddie Roche is the Chief Content Officer of The Daily Front Row/Daily Summer/Daily Hollywood @eddie2275 on Instagram

