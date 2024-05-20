The Daily Front Row’s Brandusa Niro Exclusively Joins Top Miami Gallery Avant

Avant Gallery has announced the exclusive addition of contemporary multi-disciplinary artist Brandusa Niro to its esteemed roster. An artist by heart and profession, Niro’s journey is a fascinating blend of art and fashion. In 2002, she established The Daily Front Row, where she continues to serve as Editor-in-Chief. Despite her prominent role in fashion media, Niro has remained deeply connected to her artistic roots, and she is now poised to devote herself fully to her passion for painting.

“Karma has spoken again, when she brought me to the passionate, brilliant Dmitry Prut, President and Founder of a gallery I greatly admired for some time now, Avant Gallery,” Niro says. “I felt an instant artistic and human connection with this visionary man, and I am thrilled to have joined his roster of artists.”

Avant Gallery will present Niro’s newest series of twenty-three acrylic paintings entitled ‘Models’ – her inspiration pays homage to the extraordinary women who have graced Niro’s life and career. With each portrait’s brushstroke, Niro conjures visions of ethereal beauty, infusing her canvases with a great use of bright colors and evoking a range of emotions and moods. A blend of realism and impressionism, Brandusa’s muses are elongated and graceful with luminous eyes that pierce the soul, while their oversized heads and unfinished hands imbue them with an otherworldly allure. The ‘Models’ series evokes senses of sexiness and sensuality yet an eerie, almost haunting quality, inviting viewers to contemplate the transient nature of beauty itself.

“With an extraordinarily keen eye for beauty like that of Brandusa’s, I’m enthusiastic to welcome her to our roster and to share her work through Avant Gallery’s programming,” says Dmitry Prut, President and Founder, Avant Gallery.

Brandusa Niro’s ‘Models’ series will debut at Avant Gallery’s locations, offering art enthusiasts a unique opportunity to experience her work firsthand. Niro, a contemporary multi-disciplinary artist based in Palm Beach and New York, traces her artistic lineage back to her upbringing in Romania. Immersed in a family of creatives, her aunt Geta Caragiu renowned as a sculptor and her uncle Toma Caragiu a famous actor in both film and theatre, Niro’s artistic journey started very early. Brandusa began garnering recognition by winning Romanian National art competitions and captivating audiences on the silver screen, starring in the biggest blockbuster Romanian film “Uncle Marin, the Billionaire,” Niro’s talents shone brightly.

Relocating to the United States, Niro became a titan in the media and publishing worlds eventually becoming Senior Vice President at IMG Media. In 2002, she laid the foundation for her legacy by founding the esteemed American Fashion industry publication, The Daily Front Row, where she remains as Editor-in-Chief today. Throughout these years, Brandusa Niro continued to create artwork and is now making a full return to her greatest passion that never left. In Brandusa Niro’s newest series of twenty-three acrylic paintings entitled ‘Models’ her inspiration pays homage to the extraordinary women who have graced Niro’s life and career. With each portraits’ brushstroke, Niro conjures visions of ethereal beauty, infusing her canvases with a great use of bright colors and evoking a range of emotions and moods. A blend of realism and impressionism, Brandusa’s muses are elongated and graceful with luminous eyes that pierce the soul, while their oversized heads and unfinished hands imbue them with an otherworldly allure. The ‘Models’ series evokes senses of sexiness and sensuality yet an eerie, almost haunting, quality, inviting viewers to contemplate the transient nature

of beauty itself.

Since its launch in Miami Beach in 2007, Avant Gallery has been defined by its exciting and forward-thinking programming. Known for a focus on accessibility, innovation and market responsiveness, Avant represents a global cadre of established and early-to-mid-career contemporary artists. In 2023, Avant Gallery was once again voted Best Art Gallery by the Miami New Times. www.avantgallery.com

Instagram: @brandusaniro

Instagram: @avantgallery

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.