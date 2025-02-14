Rianne Van Rompaey Is Stepping Back From Modeling!

This just in: beloved model Rianne Van Rompaey is taking a break from her modeling career. The young star took to Instagram to share the news, citing a need to pursue other interests and passions. First beginning modeling in 2014, Van Rompaey became one of the most recognizable in the industry. Today, she’s fronted brands like Louis Vuitton, Chloé, Tom Ford, Mango, and more, in addition to having countless editorials and runways—including the 2024 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show—under her belt. We hope this isn’t goodbye!

“I have many dreams and passions outside of fashion, many sides of my personality that took a backseat because this career was my biggest priority,” Von Rompaey recalls in her post’s sweet Instagram caption. “Adhering to my guess of other people’s idea of model Rianne Van Rompaey (still following?) was of utmost importance to me, because the expectations were so high, and I was payed so much to be perfect. I wanted everybody to love me. Somehow, something in me changed over the years (old age?). I don’t want to try to be perfect anymore. I want to be gross. I want to roll on the ground in a basement in NY trying to make people laugh. I want to dress weird, cut my hair off, make mistakes and not feel like the whole industry is watching. I want my body to truly be mine again, break free from my own judgement. I love this industry so much. I love the people I work with so much. And I know I will see all of you again. Hopefully not in like 2 months, that would be awkward. But life is short and it’s time for new adventures. Adios amigos! See you on the big screen!”

Could Louis Vuitton Möet Hennessy Split With DFS!?

Louis Vuitton Möet Hennessy (LVMH) may actually part ways with DFS, its struggling duty-free retail arm, after years of losses and a failed sale attempt nearly a decade ago, according to Lauren Sherman’s Line Sheet column for Puck. Speculation surged when CEO Bernard Arnault didn’t deny rumors of a potential sale, signaling that LVMH may be ready to exit a business hit hard by the collapse of international travel. Despite hopes for a post-pandemic rebound, DFS remains deep in the red, losing up to €200 million in 2024, according to La Lettre. Meanwhile, LVMH is doubling down on its Parisian luxury footprint, having taken over DFS’s stake in the iconic La Samaritaine department store. The area, anchored by Louis Vuitton’s headquarters and the glamorous Cheval Blanc hotel, reflects LVMH’s push into premium experiential retail. Should DFS hit the market, it’s likely to attract interest from duty-free specialists ready to revive the brand.

Victoria’s Secret Is Launching A Sexy New Collab With Altuzarra!

Time to take flight! Victoria’s Secret just announced its new Spring 2025 collaboration with Altuzarra, Atelier Victoria’s Secret x Altuzarra. The limited-edition collection, led by Joseph Altuzarra, features new ready-to-wear styled exuding sophisticated sexiness and femininity. The line’s key pieces include its new slip dress, three-piece knit set, and a crystal-encrusted bra with a matching satin coat, which is complemented by VS’ latest coordinating Very Sexy lingerie line. Fronting the collab’s new campaign is an all-star cast, which includes Imaan Hammam, Devyn Garcia, Paula Soares, and Blésnya Minher. Chic! The brand’s Altuzarra collab first debuted on the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show‘s runway last fall, and will drop on VictoriasSecret.com on February 20. XOXO!

We Have A Date For Michael Rider’s First Celine Show!

Finally! Michael Rider will debut his first Celine collection on July 6, according to Hero. The news broke this morning, marking the first progress we’ve heard of Rider’s Celine tenure since he took over the brand from former creative director Hedi Slimane in October. No word on the show’s inspo or looks yet, though Rider’s date choice is an interesting one! His Celine debut marks the latest instance of brands showing off-calendar from Fashion Month—a move that’s been embraced by labels including Marc Jacobs, Ralph Lauren, Bronx and Banco, Selkie, and more.

Cosmopolitan Takes Over The New York Stock Exchange!

Ring, ring! Cosmopolitan’s staff took the NYSE by storm on Wednesday, celebrating the publication going public on the stock market by ringing its signature bell. Looks like Carrie Bradshaw isn’t the only fab New York writer to get the honor! New EIC Willa Bennett took to the stand for the occasion, joined by plenty of our fave Cosmo girls and guys—including Megan Uy, Beth Gillette, Jasmine Hyman, Brandon Tan, Samantha Olson, and more. Plus, the moment was followed by Bennett’s guest bartender gig on WWHL! Now, we’re just wondering: did they find any men in finance, trust fund, 6’5, blue eyes?

The Cinema & Disney Unite For Captain America: Brave New World Screening

Disney and The Cinema Society, alongside Martini & Rossi, hosted a star-studded evening, kicking off with the screening of Captain America: Brave New World at IPIC, followed by an after-party at The Fulton by Jean-Georges. The latest Marvel installment follows Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) as he takes up the iconic shield, facing new enemies and testing what it truly means to be Captain America in a world full of shifting alliances. Leading the celebration were the film’s stars Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, and Shira Haas, alongside director Julius Onah. The night wrapped with an afterparty at The Fulton by Jean-Georges, where guests including Clark Gregg, Lena Hall, Jeremy O. Harris, Chris Kattan, and Cynthia Rowley toasted the film’s debut with cocktails by Martini & Rossi, while enjoying breathtaking waterfront views.

W Magazine Unveils Its Star-Studded Directors Issue With Mikey Madison, Hoyeon, & More!

Get ready for a sugar rush! W magazine has unveiled its Directors Issue cover, featuring rising stars Mikey Madison and Hoyeon in a delicious chaotic doughnut heist, captured through the lens of cinematographer Alexis Zabé. Directed by Anora filmmaker Sean Baker, the duo’s spread blends Western grit with humor as they turn Burbank’s retro Donut Hut upside down, outfitted in looks by Miu Miu, Louis Vuitton, JW Anderson, Prada, and Chanel, styled by Allia Alliata di Montereale. For a closer look inside the sprinkle-filled mix of couture and comedy, head to WMag,com—where you can discover additional covers starring Ayo Edibiri and Timothée Chalamet.

The Cinema Society Screens The Chosen: Last Supper At Crosby Street Hotel!

New York City’s Crosby Street Hotel set the stage for an unforgettable special screening of The Chosen: Last Supper, the latest installment from the acclaimed faith-based series, hosted by The Cinema Society! The screening brought together the show’s dynamic duo, Director, Creator, and Executive Producer Dallas Jenkins, alongside series star Jonathan Roumie, known for his powerful portrayal of Jesus.The Chosen: Last Supper offers an intimate look at one of the most powerful moments in scripture,the final meal Jesus shares with His disciples before His crucifixion,bringing themes of love, sacrifice, and faith to the forefront. The room buzzed with industry elites, while photographer Annie Leibovitz co-hosted the evening. A-list attendees included actress and The View’s, Whoopi Goldberg, Michael Aronov (Snowpiercer), Laya DeLeon Hayes (The Equalizer), Gabe Fazio (The Good Nurse), and Broadway stars Montego Glover and Orfeh. The star power continued with Laila Robins (The Walking Dead), Luke Slattery (Boys in the Boat), Sam Vartholomeos (The Crowded Room).

