Beyoncé and Miley Cyrus Light Up Paris On The Cowboy Carter Tour

Are you happy to be in Paris? Oui! Fans of Beyoncé‘s certainly were last night, when the musician took the City of Light by storm with her Cowboy Carter World Tour. In a notable highlight, Queen Bee brought Miley Cyrus—sparkling in custom gold Alexander McQueen—to the stage, where the gilded pair performed their duet “II Most Wanted.” The viral moment is the latest in a streak of major memories from the tour, which continues with stops in Houston, Maryland, Atlanta, and Las Vegas in the coming weeks. And if you missed the performance, don’t worry; there’s a full video you can watch now on Today.com!

Ryan Murphy Chats Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy’s Costume Criticism

The latest costume discourse to hit the fashion world? Ryan Murphy‘s American Love Story, which has begun filming in NYC. The show’s season, which follows the romance of John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy, has received rampant backlash online over the contemporary look of Bessette-Kennedy (Sarah Pidgeon)’s costumes. However, Murphy’s setting the record straight in a new interview on Puck, clarifying that test items seen in the viral behind-the-scenes photos won’t be in the final shoot. In fact, Bessette-Kennedy’s onscreen costumes will include an Hermès Birkin 40—not the Birkin 35, as seen in a screen test shot—and vintage pieces she wore throughout the ’90s, including Manolo Blahnik heels, sandals, and boots, Prada boots, loafers, and tank dresses, a Yohji Yamamoto skirt and coat, Narcisco Rodriguez tops, Miu Miu sweaters, Calvin Klein blazers and dresses, plus original Charles Wahba headbands, Selima Optique sunglasses, an L.L. Bean tote, and more.

“I was naive about the screen test,” Murphy said. “We just grabbed something and put it on her arm, and it was a Birkin that was in our costume department for another show, just to sort of try—and then to have, literally, bibles be written about how, That’s not the right purse. She wouldn’t hold it that way. She always had it open. The bottom was scuffed. She would open it up on the subway. Why didn’t you… I had no idea that people cared as much as they do, but I guess that’s a good thing.”

Anna Sui Is Releasing A Book On ’90s Fashion

Anna Sui is going back in time for her latest book! The designer shared on Instagram this week that she’ll be releasing her next book on September 9, titled The Nineties. The tome will chart the dynamic spirit of ’90s that influenced the decade’s films, art, music, and fashion—including Sui’s designs at the time. For Sui, the book will also be a highly personal one, as it includes behind-the-scenes photos from her early runway shows by her father and brother. In a fitting touch, the book’s colorful cover notably features a shot from Interview in 1996 by Ellen Von Unwerth, featuring Zoe Cassavetes, Roman Coppola, and Sofia Coppola—who’s been Sui’s longtime pal and muse for decades.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.