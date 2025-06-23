Jonathan Anderson Shares A First Look At His Dior Debut!

Dior is entering its bookworm era…that is, if Jonathan Anderson has anything to say about it! The newly minted creative director of the French brand’s menswear and womenswear sent the fashion world into a tizzy this weekend with glimpses of his first Dior Men’s collection, which he shared on Instagram. The most viral came from his revamped takes on Dior’s popular Book tote—but these iterations were decidedly literary, featuring colorful palettes designed to look like Dracula and Les Liasions Dangereuses book jackets. Those dark novels were accompanied by a beige version printed with silky ribbon, simply stating “Dior By Dior” in another nod to books. But that’s not all;’ Anderson also teased Jean-Michel Basquiat and Lee Radziwill’s photographed portraits by Andy Warhol, plus an assortment of silver animal pincushions, thread spools, and “Dior”-branded ribbon. How these take shape on the runway remains to be seen until June 27, when Anderson’s first Dior Men’s collection will debut at Paris Fashion Week Men’s.

Milan Fashion Week Men’s Kicks Off With Prada, Giorgio Armani, And More

Ciao! Milan Fashion Week Men’s was off to a roaring start this weekend, with numerous luxury brands showcasing their Spring 2026 menswear collections in the Italian fashion capital. Prada made waves with its colorful assortment of sporty separates and leather, complemented with short-shorts, boat shoes, and a range of woven and cone-like hats. Paul Smith nodded to his love of travel with a mix of marketplace-inspired shirts, trousers, jackets, and suiting, emboldened by collaged prints and a range of both earthy hues and pops of lime green, coral, fuchsia, and more. This morning, Giorgio Armani made a splash with a range of elegant menswear, featuring flowing silhouettes across trousers, tops, suits, and lightweight jackets in hues of deep blue, gray, and soft black, paired with hints of purple and brown—and plenty of braided belts, fabric bags, and chukka boots and sandals. The shows also feature runways by Dunhill, Dolce & Gabbana, Saul Nash, and Qasimi, plus presentations from Tod’s, Church’s, Eleventy, Ralph Lauren Purple Label, Brunello Cucinelli, and many more. Paris Fashion Week’s menswear shows are next!

BOSS Enters A New Fragrance Era With Bradley Cooper, Maluma, and Vinicius Junior

It’s a new dawn for BOSS Fragrances! The BOSS label’s tapped stars Bradley Cooper, Maluma, and Vinicius Junior as the newest ambassadors for its BOSS Bottled fragrance line. Each star poses with a slick BOSS bottle in new images nodding to their dynamic careers spanning film, music, and sports. The moment marks a major burst of star power for BOSS, following its dapper co-branded collection launch with David Beckham after the star’s viral BOSS underwear campaign this January. BOSS is also gearing up for a well-scented summer ahead, with the launch of its next fragrance—BOSS Bottled Beyond, a ginger-leather eau de parfum—on August 24.

Sander Lak’s First Sanderlak Collection Bursts With Blooming Color

Sander Lak‘s officially returned to fashion! The beloved designer—formerly creative director of Sies Marjan—has just debuted his first collection under his namesake brand, Sanderlak. The vibrant premier line, titled “YEAR 01: Los Angeles – Collection 1,” plays with Lak’s penchant for saturated colors, plus the ease and warmth of Los Angeles. Cast in deep blues and greens, soft pinks and yellows, and tonal shades of brown, the collection is filled with relaxed shirts and trousers, sharply lapeled overcoats and jackets, and a myriad of subtly patterned and ombré sets—which became a fan-favorite of his at Marjan. The collection reveal—which will continue with appointment showings at Paris Fashion Week Men’s—is the first of many for Lak, who will continue releasing lines while drawing inspiration from a different location each year.

