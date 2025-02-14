XOXO! While we have Valentine’s Day plans later tonight, the festivities started early with Cosmopolitan‘s Love Ball at BOOM at The Standard, High Line. Hosted in partnership with Bumble, the inaugural bash toasted the romance of V-Day. In a whirlwind turn of events, it also overlapped with the release of Cosmo‘s new Love Issue—the first of its fresh era under rising star EIC Willa Bennett.

Inside, attendees mingled with fries, burgers, and cocktails—including plenty of pink cosmopolitans! During the party, everyone had the chance to sit for a custom typed poem from the Dirty Poets Society. With a dress code that simply read “sexy,” everyone dressed accordingly. Looks like Meredith Marks’ metallic bodycon dress, Harry Hill’s blazer-and-boxers combo, Kiel Tutin’s pops of toile, and JT’s glitzy pink DSquared2 mini all served slick inspo for dressing for romance this week.

For a dynamic surprise, JT took the stage after Bennett’s welcome speech to perform her City Cinderella tracks “JT Coming” and “Okay.” Her parting Valentine’s Day words? “Shout-out to all the lover girls and lover boys in the building tonight—and the single ladies and the single men, women, everybody!”

Naturally, we also spotted plenty of Cosmo girls helping each other take perfect OOTN pics around Boom! Julee Wilson, Megan Uy, Samantha Olson, Hannah Oh, Annabel Iwegbue, Beth Gillette, Abby Silverman, Sarah Marilyn, Madeleine Reeves, and more were all in attendance, outfitted in their V-day editor best.

At midnight, everyone toasted V-Day with a burst of shiny gold confetti before heading out into the frosty Manhattan morning. But the celebrations won’t stop there: Cosmo‘s rolled out their mobile Kiss Cam food truck today, which will capture candid romantic moments—and distribute stadium food—on the streets of NYC until 5pm. Cheers!

Guests included Larsen Thompson, Tayshia Adams, Brianna Andalore, Autumn Best, Karan Brar, Davis Burleson, Kiel Tutin, Emely Moreno, Lauren Chan, Kyle Chase, Sarah Coffey, Emira D’Spain, Blu DeTiger, Peyton Dix, Sofia Franklyn, Ivy Getty, Michael Graceffa, Gabrielle Nevaeh Green, Annie Hamilton, PJ Adzima, Hunter Abrams, Matthew Cancel, Ava Hariri-Kia, Iman Hariri-Kia, Julia Knitel, Kitty Lever, Abe Lichy, Erin Lichy, Miss Ma’amShe, Luxx Noir London, Chi Ossé, Larry Owens, Tefi Pessoa, Hunter Harris, Robby Hoffman, Elias Kacavas, Plasma, Gabrielle Policano, Emma Rogue, Uly Schlesinger, Ella Snyder, Josie Totah, Chloe Troast, Paige Viti, Sydnee Washington, Gabby Windey, Chloe Wise, Connor Wood, Chase Sui Wonders, Sarah Yarkin, Celeste Yim, Lauren Servideo, Veronika Slowikowska, and more.

All images: Yvonne Tnt & Deonté Lee/BFA.com

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.