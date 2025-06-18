Francesco Risso And Marni Are Parting Ways

Marni‘s the latest brand to enter the designer shuffle! Creative director Francesco Risso has announced his exit from the label this morning, according to Hypebeast. Risso’s held his position at Marni since 2016, also marking him the second-ever lead at the brand since founder Consuelo Cartiglioni. During his Marni tenure, Risso was known for his boundary-pushing and whimsical approach to design, with pieces combining artistic details and vibrant colors—including multi-toned knits, spliced patterns, and punchy colors. The designer also became known for a slew of viral moments during his runway shows, from sticker-like dresses to the bunny costume he wore to take a bow at his Fall 2020 show. At this time, Risso’s next steps—and who will replace him at Marni, which is owned by OTB—remains unknown. His departure marks the latest shift in designers in 2025, including Jonathan Anderson‘s appointment at Dior, Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez’s post at Loewe, and more.

GapStudio’s Summer Drop Embraces Denim With Lila Moss

Zac Posen is kicking off summer on a high note with Lila Moss—and his latest GapStudio collection! The designer’s newest elevated Gap line focuses on the versatility and ease of denim, with pieces worn in a studio-set shoot starring Lila Moss. To mark the assortment’s launch, Moss posed in an array of blue denim dresses, jeans, trousers, shirts, and a romper, complemented by a lightweight crepe dress, off-shoulder tops and Gap’s now-signature shirtdress. Designed for everyday wear under the summer sun, the collection embraces the mix-and-match approach of Gap under Posen. The beloved designer’s notably revamped the affordable brand with a stylish flair since taking his post as Gap Inc.’s executive vice president and creative director in February 2024. You can shop his new GapStudio collection now, which retails from $54 to $148, at seven Gap stores, Gap.com, and international shops.

All images: Courtesy of Gap

StyleNotCom Launches LifestyleNotCom

Beka Gvishiani is taking StyleNotCom into a new direction! The content creator, known for his signature blue squares with simple white font detailing fashion’s goings-on, has just launched LifestyleNotCom—a new page that focuses on his international travels, as opposed to his standard fashion news. Gvishiani’s new project will include posts highlighting the museum exhibits, countries, hotels, cars, boats, and restaurants he experiences on his international travels, as well as the people behind them. LifestyleNotCom officially debuted today with five collaborative post with StyleNotCom, which you can view now on Instagram.

The 2025 CFDA Awards Will Return On November 3

Mark your calendars! The CFDA Awards are returning to the American Museum of Natural History on November 3, marking the show’s third year in the historic venue, according to the CFDA. The annual occasion honors the top talents and accomplishments in the American fashion industry, as seen during last year’s star-studded ceremony—whose winners included Erykah Badu, Rachel Scott, Hamish Bowles, Willy Chavarria, Michael Kors, Henry Zankov, and more. This year’s event will similarly be presented with Amazon Fashion, in addition to Google Shopping—which supports the ceremony’s major American emerging Designer of the Year Award.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.