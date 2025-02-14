Willa Bennett Is Feeling The Love!

It’s the dawn of a new day for Willa Bennett! The young Cosmopolitan and Seventeen EIC’s been keeping busy since her joint appointment last fall. So far in 2025, Bennett’s launched her first digital Cosmo cover with Gracie Abrams, released the magazine’s Love Issue with Brenda Song and Macaulay Culkin, and built out her editorial team. All of these achievements were celebrated at the inaugural Cosmopolitan Love Ball party at The Standard, High Line’s BOOM—where we caught up with Bennett on her new job, the state of media, and what comes next!

How does it feel to host the first Cosmopolitan Love Ball party tonight?

I’m very grateful to Bumble and everyone for being here. We have JT performing tonight. It’s truly so exciting, and such an iconic venue. I’m very grateful.

What’s your favorite JT song?

Check it out tonight. I can’t give anything away! There’s something special happening tonight.

You just launched the Love Issue—which is your first issue as EIC! How’s the response been so far?

It was really about putting a relationship on the cover. That was first time in Cosmopolitan‘s history that a romantic relationship was on the cover; that was the bread and butter of it. I just feel so grateful that it resonated in the way it did.

You’re one of today’s youngest EIC’s. There hasn’t been one in awhile! Is this the start of a new media era?

I bring the perspective I bring, and I hope that young people still dream about being editor-in-chief. I just want young people to know they can do it. This job still exists—and it’s exciting!

Aside from the Love Ball, do you have any fun Valentine’s Day plans?

Hanging out with my partner, who you’ll meet later.

Last question! Will you be our Valentine?

Of course!

All images: Yvonne Tnt & Deonté Lee/BFA.com

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.