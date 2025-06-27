What Names Are In The Mix To Replace Anna Wintour?

The fashion world’s abuzz after yesterday’s news that Anna Wintour will be stepping down as Vogue’s US editor-in-chief. Now, the question remains: who will replace her? Wintour’s shoes are certainly big ones to fill, as she’s held her role at Vogue since 1988. According to Puck, Vogue Runway and Vogue Business director Nicole Phelps, as well as Vogue.com editor Chloe Malle, are the top predictions for the job—which is arguably the most coveted role in fashion media. Indeed, it’s whoever takes on the position needs to be both digital and print-savvy, won’t be fazed by today’s lower media salaries, hasn’t been recently appointed to a new job, and doesn’t hold an equally powerful title at an equally major publication—and likely has an existing relationship with Vogue or Condé. That rules out Mark Guiducci—who was just named as Vanity Fair‘s global editorial director a couple weeks ago—as well as Eva Chen, Virginia Smith, Sara Moonves, and Rickie De Sole. However, there are still other names as potential contenders for multiple reasons, including Chioma Nnadi, Samira Nasr. Commenters on The Daily’s Instagram yesterday suggested Edward Enninful, Kristina O’Neil, and even Jacqueline Follet. Regardless of who’s picked for the gig, Wintour will certainly have a hand in choosing and mentoring her replacement, as she’s staying onboard as Vogue‘s global chief content officer and Condé Nast’s chief content officer.

Edward Enninful Sets Launch Date For 72 Magazine

Edward Enninful’s new magazine is full steam ahead! The editor took to Instagram yesterday to share that 72 Magazine—a publication under his recently founded media company EE72—will release its first issue on September 12. Previously, Enninful appointed 72‘s editorial team this spring, which includes Sarah Harris, Simone Oliver, Lee Swillingham, and Stuart Spalding. It’s clear the fashion world is highly anticipating the mag’s debut issue, if Enninful’s comments section—where enthusiasm was shared by Naomi Campbell, Johannes Huebl, Nate Hinton, Jimmy Paul, Patrick Wilson, Brian Atwood—is any indication.

Stuart Vevers Achieves OBE Status At Buckingham Palace

OBE’s got a nice ring to it! Coach creative director Stuart Vevers journeyed across the pond on Wednesday to receive the Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (OBE) honor, presented to him by The Princess Royal at Buckingham Palace. The award was given to Vevers for his contributions to both the American and British fashion industries, also marking him as the first creative director of an American brand (though Vevers himself is originally from Doncaster, England!) to receive the honor. The moment makes Vevers the most recent fashion figure to be bestowed with an OBE, which has also been awarded to Anna Wintour, Vivienne Westwood, Victoria Beckham, Sarah Burton, Stella McCartney, and Phoebe Philo over the years.

Kate Moss Brings Back 2000’s Paparazzi In Self-Portrait’s “Portraits of Kate” Campaign

Spotted! Kate Moss posed for the “paparazzi” in Self-Portrait’s slick campaign, “Portraits of Kate.” Shot in the style of early 2000’s paparazzi photos—many of which Moss has under her belt—the supermodel was captured by photographer Johnny Dufort in the grocery store and the streets of London. Inspired by everyday dressing, Han Chong’s newest collection includes a range of sweet minidresses, sleek cutout tops, leather hot pants, lacy separates, button-up shirts, and more—which you can discover now on US.Self-Portrait.com.

All images: Johnny Dufort

Jean Paul Gaultier Sets Sail With A Fashionable Bratz Collab

Jean Paul Gaultier‘s latest muses? The girls with a passion for fashion—AKA Bratz! The cheeky fashion label has teamed up with the doll brand on a dynamic new collaboration, featuring its Sasha character outfitted in Gaultier’s signature sailor cap, nautical blue stripes, and a tartan kilt. In a nod to Gaultier’s house codes, the collaboration set also includes a velvety pink cone bra and belted skirt, silver earrings, a “Gaultier” branded necklace, and bag, rounded eyeglasses, spike-soled platform pumps, and a mini Le Male fragrance bottle—plus a mannequin shaped like Gaultier’s iconic Classique fragrance. Fashion fanatics can snatch up their own $150 designer dolls—including a $250 limited-edition version—when the collaboration launches on July 2 on Bratz.com. The drop also marks Bratz’ latest fashion foray, following stylish collabs with Gentle Monster, Cult Gaia, and Kylie Jenner.

