Cosmopolitan & Seventeen Announce Brandon Tan As Fashion Director

Hearst has a fashionable new addition! Brandon Tan, previously GQ‘s fashion editor, will join Cosmopolitan and Seventeen as their joint fashion director next month. His first day is November 11, where he’ll begin overseeing all fashion content across both publications’ print and digital formats. The moment also marks an editorial reunion; Tan previously worked as a creative consultant for GQ when Willa Bennett, Cosmo and Seventeen‘s newly named EIC, led the title’s social media department from 2020-2022. The news also arrives on the same date as Cosmo‘s Winter 2024 issue, starring Rachel Ziegler in conversation with Jack Antonoff for the revamped Broadway revival of Romeo & Juliet.

Gisele Bündchen Is Pregnant With Her Third Child!

Congratulations are in order for Gisele Bündchen! The supermodel is welcoming her third child with boyfriend Joaquim Valente, according to People. The pair have been dating since June 2023, following Bündchen’s 2022 divorce from former husband Tom Brady. Bündchen’s baby is her third, following her and Brady’s two children Benjamin Rein and Vivian Lake. Now we know why she skipped the VS show!

Ariana Grande Sparkles For The Holidays In Her Debut Swarovski Campaign

Talk about popular! Ariana Grande is the life of the party in Swarovski’s new “Party Of Dreams” holiday campaign—her first for the jewelry brand, following her appointment as its brand ambassador in July. Photographed by Mert & Marcus, Grande sparkles in layers of gleaming crystal jewelry—and entertaining a host of equally bejeweled guests while she’s at it! The chic shots also feature Swarovski’s latest crystal necklaces, bracelets, earrings, rings, and accessories—plus a hefty dose of pink, magically winking at Grande’s upcoming role as Glinda in Wicked: Part One.

All images: Mert & Marcus

Willy Chavarria & Byredo Celebrate American Fashion After The CFDA Awards

Cheers! After last night’s CFDA Fashion Awards, designer Willy Chavarria—winner of the night’s American Menswear Designer of the Year trophy—and Byredo hosted a vibrant bash at Jean’s. The event found Eli Escobar, Marco Neves and Devoye curating music for guests to dance to in the beloved downtown venue. Of course, the occasion was well-scented with numerous Byredo candles, plus plenty of roses and carnations throughout—a nod to Chavarria’s signature flowers. Guests included Addison Rae, Omar Apollo, Precious Lee, Danny Ramirez, Alton Mason, Valentina Sampaio, Alex Consani, Mahmood, Paloma Elsesser, LaQuan Smith, Raul Lopez, Winnie Harlow, Inez van Lamsweerde & Vinoodh Matadin, Susanne Bartsch, Alix Earle, Steven Kolb, Rebecca Hall, Aweng Chuol, Tanner Richie, Mickalene Thomas, Tyler Mitchell, Alva Claire, and more.

All images: Aijani Payne

Law Roach Teams Up With Pepsi For A Sweet New Collab

Law Roach is bringing a refreshing flair to his latest collaboration! The beloved stylist has joined forces with Pepsi to launch a new capsule collection, inspired by the brand’s range of Pepsi Wild Cherry sodas. His resulting line, inspired by ’70s rollerskating, includes a red, white, and blue assortment of shirts, shorts, bomber jackets, baby tees, socks, and hats—plus a denim jumpsuit and retro tearaway pants! Fans of Roach (and Pepsi!) can get their hands on the full collection via pre-orders now, which ranges from $19 to $200 on PepsiByLawRoach.com.

All images: Courtesy of Pepsi/Noah Fecks

