Kering Names Luca de Meo As Its New CEO

Kering‘s found its next CEO in Luca de Meo! The businessman will take up his new post on September 15, according to Kering. The shift arrives at the same time as a change in Kering’s leadership, where its CEO role will be separate from the role of chairman of board of directors—a position currently held by François-Henri Pinault. The aforementioned changes will take effect after a decision from the company’s board of directors after its shareholder meeting on September 9, shortly before de Meo’s tenure begins.

“I would like to thank François-Henri Pinault and the Board of Directors for choosing me to lead Kering into this new phase of development,” de Meo said in a statement. “I am approaching this new professional challenge with enthusiasm, eagerness, and confidence, inspired by the strength of the Group’s brands and the expertise of its people. I am convinced that together we will continue to make Kering an essential player in the luxury industry.”

Vittoria Ceretti Takes Flight For Carolina Herrera’s La Bomba Fragrance

Carolina Herrera is thinking pink! The brand has just revealed its next fragrance, La Bomba, with a colorful campaign fronted by star model Vittoria Ceretti. Within her shoot, Ceretti struts and dances through an ornate hotel lobby outfitted in various red and pink Herrera dresses—which smoothly complement La Bomba’s own glossy hue. The scent, inspired by a nickname given to Mrs. Carolina Herrera by the late Diana Vreeland, features bright notes of pitaya, cherry peony, red frangipani, and solar vanilla in a glistening butterfly-shaped bottle. You can learn more about the scent now on CarolinaHerrera.com ahead of its September 2025 launch.

W Magazine’s TV Portfolio Grows With Aimee Lou Wood, Jon Hamm, And More

W is continuing the rollout of its star-studded TV Portfolio with a group of new stars! The mag’s second round of editorials photographed by Daniel Arnold, which celebrate the year’s top television performances, include Aimee Lou Wood, Jessica Williams, Jon Hamm, and Julio Torres. Each reflects on their latest projects, personalities, and rise to fame, from Wood‘s love of astrology to Torres‘ anxieties, Williams‘ passion for NSYNC, and Hamm’s love of Bravo shows. Previously, the publication launched its new issue with features on Sarah Jessica Parker and Colman Domingo on Monday.

“My wife turned me on to a lot of these shows, and now I’ve befriended Andy Cohen, and I get it,” Hamm says. “Beverly Hills, New Jersey, New York—I’ll sit there and I will watch it with glee. Are they bad actors? I wouldn’t want to see them in a fictional thing, but they’re good at being themselves on those shows. I can’t imagine what that must be like. I wouldn’t trade places with them for all the money in the world.”

All images: Daniel Arnold

Manolo Blahnik Will Sponsor The V&A’s New Marie Antoinette Exhibit

Let them eat cake! Marie Antoinette‘s extravagant fashion will take center stage at the Victoria and Albert Museum in London next fall, thanks to the upcoming exhibit “Marie Antoinette Style,” which will be sponsored by Manolo Blahnik. On display from September 20, 2025 to March 22, 2026, the range will include an assortment of objects from the French queen’s wardrobe and lifestyle, including silk slippers, private collection jewels, court dress pieces, toilette case items, and more. A notable standout will also be costumes from Sofia Coppola’s 2006 drama Marie Antoinette, which Blahnik designed shoes for, as well as Antoinette-influenced pieces from Chanel, Vivienne Westwood, Moschino, Dior, and more brands, according to a source. The moment will mark the collection’s international debut, as Antoinette’s personal pieces have never been shown outside of France until now.

