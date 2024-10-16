Runway

Every Look From The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2024

The VS Fashion Show returned with supermodels, star performers, and more!

by Aaron Royce
Eva Herzigová, Andreea Diaconu, Kai Soleil, Isabeli Fontana, Mayowa Nicholas, Alessandra Ambrosio, Kate Moss, Ashley Graham (BFA.com)

The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show was held last night in Brooklyn after a lengthy hiatus. The event found chicsters gathering at Brooklyn Navy Yard for the return of the show, which was filled with surprises, Cher, and a slew of girls we know and love back on the VS runway. Opened by Gigi Hadid, the event included performances by Lisa, Tyla, and Cher—plus runway appearances by Alessandra Ambrosio, Adriana Lima, Imaan Hammam, Liu Wen, Candice Swanepoel, Grace Elizabeth, Bella Hadid, Barbara Palvin, Taylor Hill, and numerous others. Tyra Banks made a triumphant return to VS after 20 years to close the show, which included its fair share of debuts from Kate Moss, Lila Moss, Ashley Graham, Carla Bruni, and Alex Consani!

Lisa (Getty Images)

Tyla (Getty Images)

This year’s show took a different format, live-streaming across Victoria’s Secret’s YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok channels—as well as Amazon Live. Since the viral moment has now taken over our social media feeds for the foreseeable future, we’re thinking pink and reminiscing on our favorite angelic moments. Below, check out every look from the 2024 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show!

All images: BFA.com

