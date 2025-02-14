This season, New York Fashion Week was filled with fabulous parties! Whether a big bash or intimate gathering, the Fall 2025 season played host to a range of stylish stoirées across the city. Below, check out the top ones we made sure to RSVP to early!

Saks Fifth Avenue Dances The Night Away At The Crane Club!

Surprise! Saks Fifth Avenue changed its kickoff party’s location to the elegant Crane Club this season, a departure from past annual bashes at its L’Avenue restaurant. However, wherever the Saks party is, people will follow—evidenced by a full house throughout the evening! The late night soirée found guests sipping cocktails and snapping pics of soaring martini towers, paired with champagne, French fries, pizza, and a raw bar topped by a “Saks” ice sculpture! Sequin-clad dancers stationed throughout the space kept spirits high, as did Caroline Polachek—who took the stage for a special musical performance. The event wrapped nearly an hour after its original end time, which is always the sign of a fab night out! Guests included Laura Harrier, Alex Consani, Thomas Doherty, Jemima Kirke, Morgan Spector, Chanel Iman, Rachel Scott, Hari Nef, The Dare, Louisa Jacobson, Nicky Hilton Rothschild, Leyna Bloom, Ivy Getty, Tramell Tillman, Emely Moreno, Kiel Tutin, and more.

All images: Saks Fifth Avenue/BFA.com

Prada Hits The Books To Toast Its Spring 2025 Campaign

Prada chicsters convened at the brand’s Soho boutique for a chic cocktail party, celebrating its Spring 2025 campaign with Carey Mulligan. The mod affair found everyone either wearing or paying outfit homage to Prada, paired with fruity cocktails and light bites. Prada also partnered with author Otessa Moshfegh on a Ten Protagonists book, which featured chapters inspired by the ten different characters Mulligan plays in the campaign—which was stacked throughout the space for guests to read (and possibly kick off a fashion book club!). Additional attendees included Maya Hawke, Sadie Sink, Nara Smith, Zazie Beetz, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Anna Delvey, Calum Turner, Jordan Daniels, Jessie Andrews, and more.

All images: Courtesy of Prada

Paris Texas & The Webster Lounge With Party Girls At Socialista

See you at Socialista! The Webster literally kicked up its heels on Wednesday with a slick Havana-inspired cocktail party, hosted in partnership with footwear brand Paris Texas. The brand’s sexy heels were seen on guests including Dascha Polanco, Tylynn Nguyen, Kristina Askerova, Daria Strokous, Marta Pozzan, Anaa Saber, Teddy Quinlivan, Georgia Sumner, and Memphy, who all trekked up the venue’s soaring stairs for the occasion—which also toasted Paris Texas’ new Webster SoHo pop-up. Inside, neon lights cast a sultry glow across the ornate space, where guests mingled while sipping themed cocktails—and left with co-branded pink matchbooks!

All images: Vincenzo Dimino

Edie Parker Blossoms With Luann de Lesseps For Its Seedies Launch!

NYFW got a high-end twist as Brett Heyman hosted a chic cabaret at Brass to launch Seedies, the debut edible from Flower by Edie Parker. The night was a stylish mix of fashion, cannabis, and cabaret, with Luann de Lesseps stealing the show, performing remixed hits like “Money Can’t Buy You Grass” and “C’est Bong, C’est Bong!” A-list guests, including Amy Sedaris, Clara McGregor, and Charlotte Lawrence, sipped Smoky Watermelon Margaritas, snacked on French fries, and fried green olives while showing off Edie Parker’s signature Burn Bags. With Seedies setting the new bar for luxury edibles, this fashion week bash was truly Viva Sativa!

All images: Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com

Rowen Rose & Casalina Host A Chic All-Red Dinner !

Rowen Rose was seeing red with Casalina last week! The chic brands gathered guests at Leon’s for an elegant sit-down dinner amidst an all-red tablescape—a direct nod to their new red fashion collaboration, which is live now on ShopCasalina.com. Attendees took a calm respite from NYFW to sip cocktails and enjoy a menu featuring winter citrus salad, grilled market fish, busiate pistou rouge, Sicilian almond pasta, grand-meres tartes, and gelato. Guests included Leah Faye Cooper, Karina Bik, Sarah Marilyn, Irina Gretchko, Nicole Akhtarzad Eshaghpour, and more.

All images: Courtesy of Rowen Rose

Topologie Opens Its Doors With A Splashy Bash In SoHo

Luxury meets adventure as Topologie made its grand entrance into SoHo with an unforgettable evening, drawing an exclusive crowd! Fashion and culture tastemakers, including Anaa Saber, Mar Alia, Jordan Rand, Samantha Gradoville, and DJ Rae Sada, gathered in Soho to celebrate the brand’s first New York retail location. Guests indulged in Jonny’s artisanal pizza and sipped on crisp Sprinter Vodka Soda cocktails, all while DJ Rae Sada spun a set that kept the atmosphere buzzing. One of the evening’s highlights was an interactive design experience, where attendees crafted personalized bags using Topologie’s signature rock-climbing components. Adding a playful touch, a bag charm vending machine charmed guests with unique keepsakes. The soirée blended elegance and urban exploration, marking Topologie’s bold arrival in New York’s fashion scene.

All images: BFA.com

Additional reporting by Preston Lyles.

