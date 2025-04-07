Who Made The Met Gala’s 2025 Guest List—And Who’s Skipping The Red Carpet?

The 2025 Met Gala is almost here—as well as its star-studded guest list. Snow White star Rachel Zegler has apparently been invited, but will not be on-site due to Evita stage rehearsals in London, according to Page Six. Previously, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds were also reported to have declined their invites to the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s annual Costume Institute fundraiser. However, Doechii, Amelia Gray, Ashley Graham, Mary J. Blige, Shakira, Lizzo, and Paige Bueckers have all apparently confirmed to attend. Of course, the gala’s committee for the museum’s upcoming “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” exhibit is still packed with celebs. This year’s features co-chairs Pharrell Williams, A$AP Rocky, Colman Domingo, Lewis Hamilton, and Anna Wintour, as well as honorary co-chair LeBron James—ensuring a truly starry night. Stay tuned for more!

The White Lotus Cast Reunites At Threads & Evan Ross Katz’s Third “Chaos Dinner”

Have you tuned into the final episode of this season’s The White Lotus? Some of the cast were on hand this weekend at Evan Ross Katz and Threads’ third annual “Chaos Dinner. Held at Sunset Tower in LA, the intimate dinner toasted Katz’s viral Instagram posts and the Max drama’s third season with current cast members Jason Isaacs, Nicholas Duvernay, Arnas Fedaravičius, Tayme Thapthimthong, Charlotte Le Bon, and Jon Gries, plus past White Lotus stars Sabrina Impacciatore and Lukas Gage. Additional celebs at the festivities included Sarah Michelle Gellar, Ashley Park, Paul Forman, Janelle James, Jay Ellis, Thomas Doherty, Gabby Windey, Robby Hoffman, Melanie Lynskey, Jason Ritter, Charlie Carver, Jackie Tohn, Madeline Brewer, Lisa Rinna, Michelle Visage, Sophie Thatcher, Hunter Doohan, Ava Max, Parvati Shallow, Benito Skinner, Gideon Glick, Tracy E. Gilchrist, and more.

All images: Getty Images for Threads by Instagram

Mark Consuelos Strips Down For Stuart Weitzman’s Sizzling Spring Men’s Campaign

Swoon! Mark Consuelos is back for his second Stuart Weitzman men’s campaign—and, yet again, sans-clothes! The dashing actor and LIVE with Kelly and Mark host fronts the chic footwear brand’s latest imagery, posing in its latest loafers, sneakers, and derbies. However, Consuelos proves the shoes stand out just as much with minimal clothing—or no clothing at all!—similarly to his Fall 2024 debut as the face of Weitzman’s men’s line.

“I’m excited to continue my partnership with Stuart Weitzman,” Consuelos said in a statement. “I love my Stuart Weitzman shoes and wear them often, whether on the show, on the red carpet or during my downtime. I look and feel my best in them, and I think this really shows in the new campaign!”

All images: Courtesy of Stuart Weitzman

Clairo Goes Into The Blue For Seventeen‘s April Issue

Seventeen‘s tapped beloved songstress Clairo as its April covergirl, posing for Bella Newman’s lens for the occasion. Cosmo‘s star news editrix Samantha Olson sat down with the musician for her accompanying interview, where Clairo candidly discusses the launch of her new album Charm, her admiration for Joni Mitchell, performing at Coachella, growing up online, and more. Meanwhile, her moody, blue-tinted editorial features a variety of looks from Miu Miu, Anna Sui, Agnès B, Loewe, SC103, and more, all styled by Brandon Tan. The shoot features a casually edgy aesthetic, similarly to the revamped title’s March cover with Zaya Wade and Cosmopolitan‘s February/March cover with Brenda Song and Macaulay Culkin—cementing the new look of both publications under EIC Willa Bennett.

“As my relationship with the internet changes, I’m starting to see what sticks from when I was 17 to now,” Clairo tells Olson. “I’m finding out more about my individuality as I get older. Being chronically online catapults you in a lot of ways because people’s entire life’s work is the first thing you see on your feed. It’s consolidated and delivered quickly, and people who grew up that way know so much. It’s weird because I feel if I spend less time on the internet, I know more about myself.”

All images: Bella Newman

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.