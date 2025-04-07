Actor Erich Bergen opened on Broadway over the weekend in the adorable and irresistible new musical, Boop! Every Great White Way opening needs an opening night look and the Modern Secretary and Waitress star found the perfect fit in a chic tux from AMIRI. He tells The Daily how it came together!

There’s nothing quite like opening night of a Broadway musical. Through the years, I’ve been to plenty as an audience member, but never as a performer. This past weekend that changed, as I originated a role on Broadway for the first time in the brand new BOOP! The Betty Boop Musical. The show is a candy-coated ball of color, glitter, and fun, and I knew that I needed an opening night look inspired by the joy I feel being a part of this show. I called my friend, Dolly Pratt Lanvin, an incredible stylist and artist, and she knew exactly what to do. She heard my request for “fun” but also knew that I’m a stickler for proper tailoring. In 24 hours, she had a look from AMIRI, accessories and all. No notes. AMIRI’s current collection is inspired by Hollywood, jazz, and big band (what could be more Betty Boop than that?), and this cream-colored, shawl lapel tuxedo (with just the right amount of sequins) gave me permission to carry a little of our on-stage world to the red carpet. The best was seeing other people’s response to the suit. It instantly brought a smile to anyone who caught a glimpse of it. The joy was contagious. It was a perfect night from start to finish (BTW! I have no recollection of it finishing! I’m writing this from under the covers and I’m not sure of the current date or time). Come see BOOP! on Broadway. We’re having the greatest time making people smile, cry, laugh, and smile some more. It’s a show for everyone, even those of you who hate musicals. -Erich Bergen

Styling by Dolly Pratt Lanvin

Makeup by Kirsten Sylvester

Tuxedo by AMIRI

Tuxedo Accessories by AMIRI

Shoes by AMIRI

Shirt by Tom Ford

Jewelry by David Yurman

Sunglasses by Cutler and Gross

Photos: Jenny Anderson, Levante Anderson and Josh Drake

