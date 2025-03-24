Graydon Carter’s Shares Reflections On Meghan Markle, The Oscars, & More With Page Six

Graydon Carter is reflecting on multiple career highlights—specifically, his time as EIC of Vanity Fair from 1992 to 2017—in his new memoir, When the Going was Good. In a new interview with Page Six, Carter recalls mohair moments from his star-studded editorial career, including working with Anna Wintour and former VF EIC Tina Brown, throwing the first Vanity Fair Oscars party in 1994, and his friendship with Princess Diana. He also notes his experience working with Meghan Markle—and not initially knowing who she was at the time—in 2017 for her VF cover story, one of his final issues for the magazine. You can discover his full chat now on PageSix.com.

Jennie Is The Newest Face Of Chanel’s 25 Handbag

Typa girl who got bag in same quality as Chanel! Blackpink star Jennie is the latest face of Chanel, fronting the brand’s new campaign for its chic Chanel 25 handbag. The style features a woven chain strap with a slouchy, quilted leather base, complete with wide side pockets and a gleaming gold-toned chain closure—naturally, cinched with the brand’s double C logo hardware. Jennie poses for David Sims in her 25 campaign, clutching and carrying the handbag in its black, blue denim, white, and metallic silver colorways. She’s notably the second star for the honor, following Dua Lipa‘s first 25 campaign with the style in a mix of confectionary pastels. Looks like there’s a new bag at the top of our spring wishlists!

All images: David Sims

Fashion Reacts To Loewe’s New Creative Director Appointments

This morning’s been a whirlwind for fashion, following Loewe‘s appointment of Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez as its new creative directors. Though the announcement’s spread far and wide online, there’s an element of surprise that seems to be lacking—likely due to news of McCollough and Hernandez signing LVMH contracts at the year’s start, plus spreading speculation on Loewe’s next appointment at the same time. However, their new gig’s certainly garnered positivity from the fashion industry, with congratulatory comments across social media by Marc Jacobs, Erin Walsh, Aimee Song, Kristina O’Neill, Nathan Watson, Sherry Shi, and more insiders. McCollough and Hernandez also shared a sweet video montage of highlights from their time leading Proenza Schouler, which you can watch on Instagram.

Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS Acquires Her SKKN by Kim Skincare Brand

The SKIMS empire is growing! Kim Kardashian‘s lifestyle and shape wear brand has just acquired her SKKN by Kim skincare line from Coty and Kardashian. The move allows SKIMS ownership of Kardashian’s beauty NIL rights and ventures, according to a media release. It will also allow SKIMS to launch an expanded range of beauty, fragrance, and skincare products in the future—in addition to its existing shapewear, underwear, swimwear, and clothing collections. Stay tuned for its first releases, slated for 2026!

Are Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds Skipping The Met Gala?

The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s annual Met Gala is nearly here, but Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds won’t be attending! The star couple—regularly spotted on the Met steps over the years—will be skipping the 2025 event, according to Us Weekly. The decision isn’t out of the ordinary for the pair, however; they’ve previously been absent for the event in 2015, 2016, 2019, 2021, 2023, and 2024 since their debut at 2014’s Met Gala for “Charles James: Beyond Fashion.” Meanwhile, Lively attended the 2017 and 2018 Met Galas sans Reynolds, though Christian Louboutin was her chic date for the latter. Lively and Reynolds also served as Met Gala co-chairs for 2022’s “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” exhibit, cementing their position as Met regulars. However, which stars do show up on the red carpet on the first Monday in May remains to be seen!

