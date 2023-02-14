Dodiee celebrated NYFW with Brooke Shields & friends

Elisa Dahan, founder and creative director of newcomer brand Dodiee, brought together a colorful crowd to raise a glass to all things fashion. Dahan enlisted an early supporter of the label Brooke Shields to co-host the intimate dinner party with her, at crowd-pleasing West Village Italian eatery Don Angie (a welcome excuse to have a multi-course meal during the hectic schedule!). Shields had initially discovered the innovative brand via her friend Helena Christensen, who had hosted a holiday soirée at the Soho popup late last year. Guests descended on the restaurant for the night wearing sculpting, flattering pieces by Dodiee—which cleverly aims to bridge the gap between luxury knitwear, shapewear, and formalwear. Among those who joined for the delicious evening were illustrator Angelica Hicks, model and artist Brianna Lance, models Daria Strokous, Eniko Mihalik, Maria Borges, Palak Gupta, Renata Zandonadi, Tricia Akello, and Veronica Webb, gallerist Hannah Traore, designer Jennifer Fisher, actors Jihae Kim and Minnie Mills, confectioner Maayan Zilberman, DJ Nikki Kynard (who also soundtracked the evening with an epic playlist), art curator Racquel Chevremont, Glamour’s Samantha Barry, and stylist Solange Franklin, amongst others.

Images: Zev Starr-Tambor

Patrick McGregor celebrates 10 years of his namesake consulting agency—and his 50th birthday!

Rihanna’s Super Bowl performance on the big screen, Madonna’s Vogue being spun by the DJ, and cute shirtless bartenders? It could only be a NYFW party. Everyone who’s anyone gathered at a private space in Chelsea on Sunday evening in honor of beloved publicist Patrick McGregor’s milestone birthday and to celebrate a decade of his consulting company, which represents designers such as Bach Mai and Sally LaPointe. Here’s to the next 10!

Images: BFA

Louis Vuitton has confirmed Pharrell Williams to lead menswear

As if the international news cycle would let New York-based editors rest in between shows, the luxury behemoth announced today that Pharrell Williams will be the new men’s creative director, a role that has remained unfilled since the tragic passing of Virgil Abloh in November 2021. The multi-hyphenate’s first collection will be revealed next June during Men’s Fashion Week in Paris. Williams, 49, previously collaborated on phenomenally-popular eyewear and accessories with then-creative director Marc Jacobs in 2004 and 2008. In a statement, the company said: “Pharrell Williams is a visionary whose creative universes expand from music to art, and to fashion—establishing himself as a cultural global icon over the past twenty years. The way in which he breaks boundaries across the various worlds he explores, aligns with Louis Vuitton’s status as a Cultural Maison, reinforcing its values of innovation, pioneer spirit, and entrepreneurship.” The confirmation comes after a WSJ scoop published this morning, which reported that LVMH was eying up the performer for the job.

Khaite teams up with Oliver Peoples for eyewear collaboration

What’s that noise? It’s the Khaite buzz continuing to reverberate! The CFDA-winning brand by Catherine Holstein had a surprise up its sleeve when it showcased a new limited-edition collaboration with popular eyewear brand Oliver Peoples on the runway on Sunday. Available now, it’s a way for fans of the in-the-know label to fully immerse themselves in the Khaite aesthetic head-to-toe. Of the partnership, Holstein said it’s building on a years-long relationship. “Each season, Khaite presents a woman, and Oliver Peoples sunglasses have helped us to bring that woman to life on the runway for several years now. We’ve infused our point of view within this collection—nuances of form, fit, and color that make each pair uniquely

Khaite—all made possible by the exceptional materials and fabrication of Oliver Peoples.” There’s three styles available in five colors each, all hand crafted in Italy and featuring both brands: oval-shaped The 1969C, sleek yet dramatic The 1983C, and striking The 1971C. Shop it like it’s hot!

