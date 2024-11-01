This week’s Daily Media top hires, departures, promotions, and new representations…

1. Stéphane de Faverie is now CEO and president at Estée Lauder.

2. Ryan Scott is now CEO at Dieux Skin.

3. Brandon Tan is now fashion director at Cosmopolitan and Seventeen. His role will begin November 11.

4. Rebekah Margulis is now associate vice president in the fashion & retail division at SHADOW. Kennedy Crenshaw is now director on the social media team at the company. Marlee Lehrhoff is now senior account executive in the beauty division at the company. Hailey Hauldren is now account manager in the fashion & retail division at the company.

5. Elizabeth Canoni is now account executive, PR at CMM. Madison Tuck is now junior account executive, PR at the company. Cindy Altman is now junior account executive, PR at the company. Michael Mizerek is now account supervisor, influencer marketing at the company.

6. Joy Spierin is now account coordinator at Courtney Daniels Consulting.

7. Faith Welker is now junior account executive at Fisher Public Relations.

8. Troy A. LeMaile-Stovall and Jay Scansaroli are now on the board of directors at LIM College.

9. Jessica Nichols and Vogue have parted ways.

10. KCD is now representing Montblanc.

11. Purple PR is now representing ELISABETTA FRANCHI.

12. Battalion is now representing Porsche Design.

13. Agentry PR is now representing MAISON de SABRÉ.

14. MP-IMC is now representing Flower Shop Perfumes Co., Portals Parfums by Melanie Martinez, and L’eau de Parfum by Cirque du Soleil.

15. CMM is now representing Paula’s Choice and ClarityRX Skincare.

16. Courtney Daniels Consulting is now representing Kavita Channe and Sip Channe.

17. LRJ PR & Communications is now representing BAWDY.

