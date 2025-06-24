News

SKIMS Wild New Collab, Chanel’s Arts Magazine, Plus! Net-A-Porter’s Big Anniversary!

by Aaron Royce
Kim Kardashian (Nadia Lee Cohen), Chanel Spring 2025 Haute Couture (Courtesy of Chanel)

SKIMS Takes A Dip With Roberto Cavalli

SKIMS is ready for a wild summer! Kim Kardashian‘s shapewear brand has teamed up with Roberto Cavalli for a fun new collaboration, complete with a sultry campaign starring Kardashian and momager Kris Jenner photographed by Nadia Lee Cohen. The pair are draped in sleek pieces from the range, splashed with Cavalli’s colorful retro Light Zebra, Tiger Face, and Fagianella prints. The full collection includes a variety of one-piece swimsuits, bikinis, swim dresses, chiffon cover-ups, and more, all in the spirit of SKIMS and Cavalli’s love of confidence and bold style. You can view the full SKIMS x Roberto Cavalli collection now on SKIMS.com, where it will be released on June 27—as well as Roberto Cavalli boutiques and luxury retailers.

All images: Nadia Lee Cohen 

Chanel Launches Arts & Culture Magazine 

Chanel is spreading its wings into the publishing world with its latest project. The French brand is launching the new publication Arts & Culture Magazine, which will follow its work with various artists and art institutions over the last five ears, according to ARTnews.com. Spearheaded by the brand’s president of arts, culture, and heritage Yana Peel and Chanel’s Culture Fund, the title’s first issue features 250 pages and a cover depicting Jacques Lipchitz’s 1921 Chanel bust statue wearing Fall 2002 Chanel sunglasses, photographed by Roe Ethridge. To kickstart its release, the new publication will be sold in 20 international bookstores across cities including New York, Paris, Los Angeles, and Shanghai, and will also be carried in London’s Foreign Exchange News, Tenderbooks, Rococo News & Magazines, and Reference Point, as well as Glasgow’s RIPE Mags.

Chanel Spring 2025 Haute Couture (Courtesy of Chanel)

Net-A-Porter Celebrates Its 25th Anniversary With A Memorable Archive Edit

Happy birthday, Net-A-Porter! The luxury retailer turns 25 this year, and is marking the anniversary with a timeline of its most-wanted pieces in its PORTER publication. Tracking styles from 2000 to 2025, the range includes graphic illustrations of Luella’s “Daddy I Want a Pony” tank top (2000) and Diane von Furstenberg’s wrap dress (2002), plus illustrations and links to exact or similar styles, like Anya Hindmarch’s “Nevis” tote bag (2001),  Chloé’s Paddington handbag (2005), Valentino Garvaani’s Rockstud pumps (2014), Toteme’s scarf jacket (2022), and Loewe’s Puzzle bag (2025). You can take a walk down memory lane now with the full timeline, which is live on Net-A-Porter.com.

Net-A-Porter, anniversary

Proenza Schouler’s PS1 Tiny nubuck shoulder bag (Courtesy of Net-A-Porter)

The Cinema Society Screens Don’t Let’s Go to the Dogs Tonight

The Cinema Society returned to NeueHouse on Monday night, hosting a special screening of the historic drama Don’t Let’s Go to the Dogs Tonight. Director Embeth Davidtz’s film, based on Alexandra Fuller’s memoir of the same name, follows Bobo (Lexi Venter) as she grows up on her family’s farm in Zimbabwe during the war-torn 1980’s. After the Society’s chic audience viewed the movie, everyone mingled and enjoyed delectable cocktails at a lively reception. Guests at the occasion included Davidtz, Tom Bernard, Donna Karan, Deborra-Lee Furness, Eric Stoltz, Joshua Boone, Jason Sloane, Caroline Aaron, Catherine Curtin, Jackie Hoffman, Jihae, Rock Kohli, Andrew Saffir, Daniel Benedict, Rachel Feinstein, Brooke Lynn Buchanan, Peter Davis, Jeff Ayars, Emma O’Connor,  Robbie Myers,  and more.

All images: David Benthal/BFA.com

