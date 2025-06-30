News

Jonathan Anderson’s Dior Men’s Debut Explores Regency Style And Romance

The designer's first collection for the brand embraced his heritage and Monsieur Christian Dior's roots

by Aaron Royce
Dior Men's Spring 2026 (Courtesy of Dior)

Jonathan Anderson has officially taken the reigns at Dior, kicking off his tenure at the French house with its Spring 2026 menswear show. The collection—Anderson’s first for Dior since his appointment as its men’s creative director, later expanded to womenswear and haute couture as well—drew a starry crew of loyal Anderson muses and collaborators from his past role at Loewe, including Rihanna, A$AP Rocky, Daniel Craig, and more. It was also the most anticipated debut of Paris Fashion Week Men’s, with social media teasers hinting at Anderson’s revamped Dior look.

For his first Dior menswear collection, Anderson looked to the glamour and romance of the Regency era—a favorite of Monsieur Christian Dior—as well as the house’s signatures, including its Bar jacket silhouette, which was reinterpreted in cinched overcoats and blazers. Dior’s signature gray was splashed across deep-cut knits, coats, and suiting. Floral and gilded embroidery swirled on double-breasted overcoats, thick sweaters, and vests, matching the romanticism of knotted bow neckpieces, pastel waistcoats, and enameled flower jewelry—also previewed in video campaigns starring White Lotus darling Sam Nivola. Anderson’s own mix-and-match take on classic pieces that he made a signature during his Loewe tenure were also on display. Neckties in monochrome and striped patterns featured multi-knotted bases and front-facing labels, paired with multiple washes of denim, leather loafers, smooth suede mules, and a variety of striped, blue, and white collared shirts.

The designer also made room for play with his Dior debut. Massive swishing, layered cargo shorts were paired with splashes of sequins and blanket-like capes. The French brand’s signature “CD” buckle was thinned on messenger bag straps and a smooth leather Archer crossbody, while its classic Lady Dior bag was covered in silky threaded tassels by artist Sheila Hicks. But Anderson’s whimsy most seen in literal takes on Dior’s canvas Book tote, reimagined in three sizes with book cover embroidery of Bram Stoker’s Dracula, Truman Capote’s In Cold Blood, Gustave Flaubert’s Madam Bovary, Pierre Choderios de Lacios’ Les Liasions dangereuses,  Françoise Sagan’s Bonjour Tristesse, and Charles Baudelaire’s Les Fleurs du Mal—as well as a “Dior By Dior” version surrounded by a swirling ribbon print.

Dior Men’s Spring 2026

Below, discover every look from Jonathan Anderson’s Dior debut.

All images: Courtesy of Dior

Aaron Royce is the Fashion News Editor at The Daily Front Row, where he covers all things fashion, beauty, and pop culture—both on and off the runway. Before joining The Daily, he was a freelance contributor for Vogue, Marie Claire, InStyle, and more outlets. Previously, he served as Digital Editor at Footwear News, following internships with The Daily Front Row, Paper, Caroline Vazzana, Capitol File, Anchyi Wei, and more. He was born in northern Virginia and lives in Brooklyn, where he spends copious time shoe shopping, reading fashion memoirs, and scrolling through Instagram. (@aaronjdroyce)

