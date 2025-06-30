Jonathan Anderson has officially taken the reigns at Dior, kicking off his tenure at the French house with its Spring 2026 menswear show. The collection—Anderson’s first for Dior since his appointment as its men’s creative director, later expanded to womenswear and haute couture as well—drew a starry crew of loyal Anderson muses and collaborators from his past role at Loewe, including Rihanna, A$AP Rocky, Daniel Craig, and more. It was also the most anticipated debut of Paris Fashion Week Men’s, with social media teasers hinting at Anderson’s revamped Dior look.

For his first Dior menswear collection, Anderson looked to the glamour and romance of the Regency era—a favorite of Monsieur Christian Dior—as well as the house’s signatures, including its Bar jacket silhouette, which was reinterpreted in cinched overcoats and blazers. Dior’s signature gray was splashed across deep-cut knits, coats, and suiting. Floral and gilded embroidery swirled on double-breasted overcoats, thick sweaters, and vests, matching the romanticism of knotted bow neckpieces, pastel waistcoats, and enameled flower jewelry—also previewed in video campaigns starring White Lotus darling Sam Nivola. Anderson’s own mix-and-match take on classic pieces that he made a signature during his Loewe tenure were also on display. Neckties in monochrome and striped patterns featured multi-knotted bases and front-facing labels, paired with multiple washes of denim, leather loafers, smooth suede mules, and a variety of striped, blue, and white collared shirts.

The designer also made room for play with his Dior debut. Massive swishing, layered cargo shorts were paired with splashes of sequins and blanket-like capes. The French brand’s signature “CD” buckle was thinned on messenger bag straps and a smooth leather Archer crossbody, while its classic Lady Dior bag was covered in silky threaded tassels by artist Sheila Hicks. But Anderson’s whimsy most seen in literal takes on Dior’s canvas Book tote, reimagined in three sizes with book cover embroidery of Bram Stoker’s Dracula, Truman Capote’s In Cold Blood, Gustave Flaubert’s Madam Bovary, Pierre Choderios de Lacios’ Les Liasions dangereuses, Françoise Sagan’s Bonjour Tristesse, and Charles Baudelaire’s Les Fleurs du Mal—as well as a “Dior By Dior” version surrounded by a swirling ribbon print.

Below, discover every look from Jonathan Anderson’s Dior debut.

All images: Courtesy of Dior

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.