Nicola Formichetti’s New Gig, Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit Issue, Plus! Kim Kardashian Suits Up!

Nicola Formichetti Is MAC’s New Global Creative Director

Nicola Formichetti‘s got a brand-new gig! The stylist has been appointed MAC‘s new global creative director, where he’ll lead the brand’s aesthetic direction across campaigns, social media, designs, retail, and more. Formichetti’s appointment follows Drew Elliott, who left the MAC position in February. Both creatives don’t only have MAC in common however; they’re also both alumni of PAPER, which Formichetti frequently styled editorials for and Elliott led as chief creative officer from 2014 to 2019.

Burberry’s Business Struggles Worsen With 1,700 Job Cuts

It’s been a tough year for Burberry—and the British luxury brand isn’t out of the woods yet. Today, the label announced it will cut 1,700 jobs to reduce business costs by 2027, according to BBC. The plan was proposed after Burberry reported 2024 losses of £66 million, and will primarily affect employees based in the label’s home country of the United Kingdom—though it’ll also lead to losses in Burberry’s international offices, as well. Within the job cuts, Burberry will also cut night shifts for workers at its Castleford factories that produce the label’s signature trench coats. The news follows Burberry’s challenging 2024, which included cuts up to 400 employees, low retail sales, and a stock market value drop.

Sports Illustrated‘s Swimsuit Issue Features Its First Out Lesbian Model!

Sports Illustrated’s latest Swimsuit Issue is making a splash this summer! The famed issue’s 2025 edition notably features a diverse array of models, including Lauren Chan—who’s the publication’s first out lesbian covergirl. Salma Hayek Pinault also takes a dip for the new issue, as well as Olympic gymnast Jordan Chiles and NCAA athlete Olivia Dunne. Each sun-kissed star poses for new covers that have us dreaming of beach vacations, where they discuss topic ranging from self-acceptance to body positivity, aging, and much more. This year’s issue also features new editorials with a range of new and familiar faces, including Ming Lee Simmons, Alix Earle, Brooks Nader, Parris Goebel, Gabby Thomas, Suni Lee, Rayniah Jones, Nelly Korda, Hunter McGrady, Achieng Agutu, and more. You can check out all of their tropical shoots now on Swimsuit.SI.com.

Kim Kardashian, Teyana Taylor, Naomi Watts, & More Stars Suit Up In Ryan Murphy’s All’s Fair

Step into my office…Kim Kardashian’s bringing her law expertise to the small screen with a leading role in Hulu’s latest drama series, All’s Fair! The campy show—the second of Ryan Murphy’s 2025 lineup, in addition to new series American Love Story—follows a group of lawyers at an all-female law practice as they tackle high-profile cases and personal struggles. The sharply suited crew includes Naomi Watts, Teyana Taylor, Niecy Nash, and Glenn Close—all of whom are spotted in plenty of sharp office wear in the show’s first teaser trailer. The moment marks Kardashian’s second starring role for Murphy following American Horror Story‘s 12th season, as well as her latest legal involvement—following her continued work to become a lawyer and recent trial for her 2016 Paris Paris robbery trial that began this week.

Parallelle Is Popping Up In NoLita This Weekend

Popular travel bag brand Parallelle is bringing a burst of color to NoLita! The brand founded by Annie Fan has opened at 251 Elizabeth Street, and is open until Sunday, May 18. The shop will include exclusive discounts, deals, and activations during the week, including complimentary sweets from popular candy brand BonBon on May 17. You can visit the store yourself—and start your summer travel prep early!—from 11am-7pm EST this week.

“Parallelle’s summer pop-up in NoLita offers an immersive, hands-on experience with the bestselling Traveller bag,” said Fan in a statement. “Get travel-ready with personalized consultations on how to pack with intention and ease. Discover how Parallelle transforms self-care routines—making organization second nature and packing effortlessly intuitive.”

