Back In The Spotlight! Rihanna Returns with New Essence Cover and Red-Hot Valentine’s Lingerie

You can take the bad gal out of the spotlight…but not for long. In terms of public appearances, Rihanna’s gone largely off the grid since she astoundingly covered all 26 international editions of Harper’s Bazaar last September. We know she’s been busy—launching Fenty Skin at Sephora, premiering the second Savage X Fenty film on Amazon, and overseeing her burgeoning beauty and lingerie empires— but save for the dazzling gold outfit she posted on New Year’s Eve, we’ve barely seen our favorite multi-faceted entrepreneur—that is, until this week, when she commanded every ounce of our attention.

Today, the world was blessed with a two-part Rihannassance that’s much-needed after 2021’s first chaotic fortnight. The first is yet another breathtaking magazine cover and editorial, this time for Essence. The January/February 2021 issue features RiRi in a series of collages by Lorna Simpson, decked in fearless fashion from MAXMILIAN, Rick Owens, Maison Margiela, Funmilayo in Wonderland earrings by Thelma West, and stilettos by her go-to shoe maker, Amina Muaddi.

In tandem with the cover comes another fierce launch that’s sure to heat up your February 14 plans: Savage X Fenty’s Valentine’s Day collection, which drops online today. Rihanna teased the collection by, naturally, posing in sheer mesh lingerie and diamonds in a sizzling Instagram video. The caption? “You’re not my only Valentine…” Color us shook!

As it turns out, Rihanna isn’t our only Savage Valentine either—because she’s not the only model. Across the brand’s new Candy Hearts, Seamless Fishnet, Linking Hearts, and menswear styles, a range of guests joined her for the Valentine’s smoke show. As you’d expect, the size-inclusive campaign (shot by Rih’s personal photographer Dennis Leupold in a collage format) is absolute fire.

Chinqpink and Lulu Bonfils respectively pose in striking black and red lace sets and garters. Alek Wek dons strappy red and black ensembles, plus a standout red corset. Another cameo comes from superstar couple Miguel and Nazanin Mandi: the duo showcasing both the latest men’s styles and a sultry red bodysuit and gloves. Along with statements like “Hard to Love,” “Crushin’ On U,” “Heart Eyes”, and “V-Day Card for My Boo,” the imagery is sexy, tongue-in-cheek, and undeniably savage. Is it hot in here, or is it just us?

Just two weeks into 2021, January has already been quite the month for Rihanna. If we know the world’s favorite bad gal, we bet there’s more in store over the next twelve months—hopefully including the release of her long-awaited ninth album. Whether it’s beauty, skincare, or fashion: we’re already on board with whatever she’s going to send our way—because, really, what can’t she do?

See the Savage X Fenty Valentine’s campaign below:

