Hailey Bieber Covers Vogue‘s Windswept Summer Issue

Summer is (almost) here—and Hailey Bieber is finding her light! The Rhode founder and model takes a shower (we think) for Vogue’s latest issue, outfitted in a striped Prada shirt and gleaming Tiffany & Co. earring. The star’s editorial, shot by Michael Jansson and styled by Tonne Goodman, features a range of sharp separates and flowing dresses from Hermès, Nili Lotan, Prada, and Saint Laurent as Bieber traverses the desert grounds of a mirrored estate. Within her accompanying cover story by Alessandra Codinha, the star opens up on the life-threatening health experiences she dealt with after giving birth to her son Jack Blues Bieber, as well as her feelings and reflections on her marriage to Justin Bieber, dealing with hate comments online, and accepting her postpartum body.

“Every day I have to talk to myself, like, Hailey, you had a baby…You grew a human. You birthed a human,” Bieber says. “It’s okay. Give yourself grace. Give yourself time…When people talk about ‘bouncing back’—back where, because my hips are wider, my boobs are actually bigger than they were before. They did not go back. And great, I’ll take it, but it’s not the same body that it was before.”

All images: Mikael Jansson

Rihanna Makes A Splash At Cannes!

You can stand under my umbrella! Rihanna braved the rain last night to make a grand entrance at the Cannes Film Festival while supporting beau A$AP Rocky. To attend the premiere of Rocky and Denzel Washington’s new film Highest 2 Lowest, the icon showcased her new baby bump in a blue cutout Alaïa dress. Afterwards, the fashionable couple stepped out under an umbrella for Ray-Ban’s official afterparty in new Cannes look to fawn over.

Anna Wintour Discusses DEI Initiatives With The Washington Post

Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion initiatives are under attack right now—but not at Condé. The practices of establishing greater diversity and inclusivity across story subjects, staffing, and visual representation at the publishing house have been discussed by Anna Wintour in a rare interview with The Washington Post. Published over the weekend, the piece found Wintour reflecting on corrections, highlights, and missteps regarding diversity at the company and Vogue, including the botched 2021 hiring of Alexi McCammond and the success of the 2025 Met Gala—which highlighted Black dandyism and raised a record $31 million for the Met’s Costume Institute. The news comes ahead of Wintour receiving an award for her diversity accomplishments from the Gordon Parks Foundation this week.

“We have certainly tried to make progress,” Wintour tells Robin Givhan in the piece. “We’ve tried to make it feel a more welcoming environment to everybody. I do diversity and inclusivity meetings with the Vogue teams every several weeks. A different person runs it every week, and they ask me questions or I ask them questions. And it’s a forum that is completely off the record where they can ask me anything, and they do. They bring up questions around content and make suggestions in that forum about pieces, content we should be thinking about. So that’s very helpful to me. I’m also sensitive to the fact that it’s me. I hope they feel that it’s an open forum, but maybe they’re a little bit more careful than if it was just a group in the room. But I do think it’s an honest exchange of ideas. I don’t want to say that we don’t have more work to do. I think there’s always more work to do.”

Dr. Barbara Sturm Hits A Milestone

The Dr. is in! Dr. Barbara Sturm returned to New York City on Thursday for a VIP cocktail party in celebration of the 10-year anniversary of her multi-award winning Hyaluronic Serum. Held at townhouse in SoHo, the evening gave guests a first preview of her highly anticipated Anti-Inflammatory Haus: The Hydration Edition.

The evening was hosted by Katie Holmes and brought out Dr. Sturm’s devoted fan base for the celebration. Guests included Martha Hunt, Athena Calderone, Katie Lee Biegel, Brian Atwood, Ava Dash, Darren Kennedy, Keke Lindgard, Jessica Wang, Mickey Boardman, Sophie Sumner, Isaac Boots, Jennifer Fisher, Igee Okafor, James Marshall, Dria Murphy, Nick Wooster, Moti Ankari, Christian Bendek, Eddie Roche, and more!

Missoni’s Luxe New Delta One Collab Takes Flight

Missoni has teamed up with Delta again on a special Delta One partnership, where the luxe Italian brand has designed new amenities for the airline’s high-flying customers. The pair’s launch includes a Missoni zigzag-printed duvet and sleeping pillow, launching on international Delta One flights this summer before spreading to all Delta One flights at the end of 2025. Taking inspiration from the sky’s blue hues, the airline’s Delta One amenity kits are also getting a Missoni refresh with an exclusive zigzag pattern this fall, with the revamped kits including a zigzag-print eye mask, blue or cream Missoni socks, metal-accented pen, skincare products from Grown Alchemist, and Marvin toothpaste, earplugs, and a bamboo toothbrush. The end of the year will also find Missoni-branded navy slippers, while Delta itself will bring its popular lumbar pillow mattress and memory foam cuddle pillows to all Delta One flights. Nice!

“In crafting the next generation of our amenity kit we embraced our signature artistry, blending patterns, textures and hues to create a kit that’s distinct, enduring, and designed to suit your lifestyle beyond your time on the plane,” said creative director Alberto Caliri in a statement.

All images: Courtesy of Missoni

