Chanel’s Cruise 2025 Show Soaks Up The Sun At Lake Como

Ciao! Chanel jetted to the sun-drenched Lake Como this afternoon for its Cruise 2026 show. Held at the province’s Luce Villa d’Este, the brand’s latest collection took notes from the chic ease of la dolce vita living. The sun-drenched runway featured an array of dance-inspired lightweight tweed suits, sequined tops and trousers, and feminine tulle minidresses elevated by sparkling rhinestones and beading, stripes, and swirling floral lace—plus pops of metallic gold, ivory, black, lavender, pale blue, orange, and bright pink. In classic Chanel fashion, the range was rounded out with swinging pearl necklaces, sleek sunglasses, plenty of beach-ready tote bags and mules, and a standout cupcake-shaped minaudière, all crafted by the house’s Creation Studio. Sweet! Of course, a star-studded front row witnessed the event, including Keira Knightley, Beatrice Grannó, Martina Scrinzic Joan Thiele, Caroline De Maigret, Gaia Girace, Carlotta Gamba, Romana, Maggiora Vergano, and more.

All images: Courtesy of Chanel

Law Roach Is Going To The Met Gala With Burberry!

Law Roach has found his Met Gala date in Burberry. The British brand shared the news today that the star stylist will be a creative consultant and partner for its Met Gala table, following his attendance at its latest two shows. As for what Roach—and Burberry’s chief creative officer Daniel Lee—will wear for the occasion? It’s anyone’s guess—though we’ll find out soon on Monday night! The pair will be one of many stars on the red carpet for the glitzy ball, which celebrates the Costume Institute’s upcoming “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” exhibit, in addition to co-chairs Colman Domingo, Lewis Hamilton, A$AP Rocky, Pharrell Williams, Anna Wintour, and honorary co-chaor LeBron James.

Sabrina Carpenter Takes A Sultry Vacanza With Versace

Versace‘s found its latest muse in Sabrina Carpenter! The Italian brand’s tapped the star singer for its sleek new “La Vacanza” campaign, who clutches the latest refreshing hues of its new Tag handbags. Carpenter’s attire is complete with gleaming enameled jewelry, dark separates, and slick lace-up heels, ideal for the upcoming summer season. The darkly lit campaign, shot by Carlijn Jacobs, embraces the ease of Versace’s newest collections—which the brand first captured with its aquatic “La Vacanza” campaign starring Abby Champion and Parker Van Noord earlier this spring.

All images: Carlijn Jacobs

Beyoncé Kicks Off Her Cowboy Carter World Tour In Glitzy Western Fashion

Yeehaw! Beyoncé’s world tour for Cowboy Carter has officially kicked off, with the superstar touching down for her first concert at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium. The show featured numerous viral moments, including an intricate dance performance by Blue Ivy and a special appearance by Bey’s young daughter, Rumi. The superstar singer also made a splash with dynamic Western-inspired costumes from a range of brands, including Burberry, Roberto Cavalli, Moschino, Dsquared2, Anrealage, and Mugler. We can’t wait to see what she wears—and sings—onstage next! You can check out a clip from the tour’s first major concert below, as broadcasted on Good Morning America.

Law Roach Launches A Met Gala Cocktail For The Dominick

Law Roach is ready for this year’s Met Gala—but not just thanks to Burberry. The stylist has teamed up with his fave chic NYC hotel The Dominick to launch a new cocktail, “The Luxury on Spring Street,” in honor of this year’s Costume Institute soirée. The refreshing drink features Johnnie Walker, Demerara, orange bitters, and yellow dragonfruit syrup, complemented by barspoon turmeric tincture. The beverage is complete with expressed orange peel for a light, summer-ready finish. Sounds delish! You can order your own throughout the month of May at The Dominick’s various eateries and bars, including its standout restaurant Vestry.

Gap x DÔEN Reunite For Another Breezy Collaboration

Gap‘s chic revamp is continuing into 2025 with plenty of new designs and lines under creative director Zac Posen—including a second collab with DôEN! The label’s latest capsule rejoins the brand and DôEN, who first collaborated together on a popular collection in 2024. This time around, the pair have looked to effortless Californian style and elegant femininity as inspirations, seen in a lineup of flounced midi dresses, denim, and separates in a crisp palette of white, black, and blue, complete with eyelets, gingham patterns, and delicate floral prints. A new addition to their co-branded venture includes mens’ T-shirts and oversized poplin shirts. Chic! Prep your credit cards for the line’s May 2 debut, where the full collection will drop on Gap.com and select Gap stores.

