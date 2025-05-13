Cooper Koch Strips Down For His First Calvin Klein Campaign

Is it getting hot in here? Cooper Koch is starting summer on a steamy note in his debut campaign for Calvin Klein. Outfitted in just a pair of white Calvin trunks, Koch poses while brooding into Mert Alas’ lens. Within the shoot, additional snapshots find the “Monsters” star soaking up the sun in the same briefs, as well as essential Klein pieces like denim shirts, jeans, and athletic trunks. The dashing heartthrob is the latest star to strip down to his Calvins, following recent hot campaigns starring Bad Bunny, Jeremy Allen White, Idris Elba, Michael B. Jordan, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and Jacob Elordi. As for us? We’re already adding Koch’s underwear and denim to our summer rotation, which you can shop now on CalvinKlein.com—and anticipating which photo made the cut for the brand’s massive SoHo billboard. Swoon!

All images: Mert Alas

Kim Kardashian Testifies Against Thieves From Her Terrifying 2016 Paris Robbery

Kim Kardashian is bravely taking a stand in Paris. Today, the businesswoman testified against the armed thieves who held her at gunpoint and stole jewelry worth $9 million during Paris Fashion Week in 2016, according to People. As Keeping Up with the Kardashians viewers will recall, Kardashian was tied up and robbed in her hotel room during the harrowing incident—the aftermath of which the reality show included in its thirteenth season in 2017. According to Kardashian’s testimony, she feared sexual assault and murder from the robbers involved in the event, and eventually freed herself after waiting several minutes and hoping they had left the premises. Ever since, she’s had 4 to 6 bodyguards around her daily for protection. In addition to the five men who allegedly committed the robbery, another five robbers in the same criminal group—who are known as the “Grandpa robbers” in France—are all on trial during Kardashian’s case.

Bella Hadid Chats Her Cowboy Romance, Self-Love, & More For British Vogue‘s June Issue

Bella is back! As Bella Hadid kicks off the Cannes Film Festival with viral appearances in the south of France, the supermodel’s also front and center for British Vogue‘s June issue. Posing in sweeping couture gowns and chainmail by Saint Laurent, Balmain, Etro, and Dolce & Gabbana, complete with sparkling Chopard and Alexis Bittar jewelry—all styled by IB Kamara. Hadid candidly speaks on her relationship to self-love and fame, as well as the importance of family, cosmetic surgery rumors over the years, and how she met her handsome cowboy boyfriend Adan Banuelos‚—which fashion fans can read in full on BritishVogue.com!

“My mom was already building a house with my stepdad in Texas. They were like: ‘OK, we’re not going to leave you by yourself.’ At the time I was a 26-year-old living with her mom on our farm that I also pay for, feeling a full tiny baby child. They were basically like: ‘Just come. You can ride, sleep, tap out. You just can’t be alone.’ So I go, I’m with my stepdad. We move cows, we’re on trail rides, and I’m starting to feel a little better, but just still dealing with my own stuff. Then, the next day, I meet my boyfriend. I saw him walk in and it was like a gust of fresh air,” Hadid said. “So he basically came in, walked into the exhibit hall, which is where we do all of the show stuff. I was getting a cowboy hat fitted. I just saw him and I was like that’s the…I always wanted the cowboy. And he’s pretty gorgeous, let me tell you something.”

All images: Steven Meisel

Conner Ives Wins The 2025 BFC/Vogue Fashion Fund!

It’s official: Conner Ives is the winner of this year’s BFC/Vogue Fashion Fund! The young, London-based designer will receive a £150,000 grant and industry mentorship as his prize for the occasion, which found him presenting a collection to a panel including Caroline Rush, Laura Weir, Harry Lambert, Chioma Nnadi, Laura Ingham, and Julia Hobbs. Ives’ fellow rising designers within the competition included Dilara Findikoğlu, Talia Byre, Dimitra Petsa, and Edeline Lee. News of Ives’ win broke today on BritishVogue.com, adding another feather in the designer’s cap sine going viral with his celebrity-beloved “Protect The Dolls” T-shirt this year—as well as becoming a designer darling to watch at London Fashion Week.

“This is such a benchmark for me,” Ives told British Vogue, “and also the most incredible cosign. Operating a fashion brand right now can feel quite uphill – you’re up against so much as a young designer. Knowing that the people you really look up to and respect are telling you that you’re doing something right – and that they want to give you a chance – is so rewarding. I’m incredibly grateful, and this is also a reminder of the opportunity and the honour that I have in doing this job. It may sound very cliché, but I get to live my dream.”

Larroudé Names Chloe Gosselin Its Latest Designer In Residence

Larroudé is kicking spring into high gear with Chloe Gosselin! Marina Larroudé’s beloved footwear brand has tapped Gosseljn as its newest designer in residence, featuring new footwear styles in the spirit of Gosselin’s own modern, faintly bohemian designs. The resulting lineup includes block-heeled sandals, pointed-toe mules, and chic cross-strapped slides in a distinct palette of orange, light blue, brown, cream, dark blue, and woven raffia. Details like metal-beaded buckles, smooth satin, and flat studs bring added depth to the variety, which marks Larroudé’s latest designer collab following launches with Jonathan Cohen, Libertine, Markarian, and Deena The First. You can pre-order the full line now on Larroude.com before the brand’s new heels ship in June!

