The Most Dapper Looks From The Met Gala Red Carpet

These stars were sharply suited for fashion's biggest night

by Aaron Royce
Janelle Monáe (Courtesy of Thom Browne), Rihanna (Courtesy of Marc Jacobs), Zendaya (Courtesy of Louis Vuitton)

The boss is in! On Monday night, stars were sharply suited for the Met Gala—which celebrated the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s newest Costume Institute exhibit, “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.” The dandyism-focused event featured a “Tailored for you” dress code, ensuring those in attendance would pay tribute and completely revamp traditional suiting techniques. Indeed, they delivered (for the most part!) with references ranging from classic suits and bespoke tailoring to pinstripes, ties, shirting, and much more. Discover the most dapper looks on Rihanna, Zendaya, Tyla, and more that made an impact at this year’s red carpet.

Rihanna in custom Marc Jacobs, styled by Jahleel Weaver

Rihanna (Courtesy of Marc Jacobs)

Zendaya in custom Louis Vuitton & Bulgari jewelry, styled by Law Roach

Zendaya (Courtesy of Louis Vuitton)

Janelle Monaé in Thom Browne

Janelle Monáe (Courtesy of Thom Browne)

Tyla in custom Jacquemus, styled by Law Roach

Tyla (Courtesy of Jacquemus)

Colman Domingo in custom Valentino and Boucheron jewelry

Colman Domingo (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Doja Cat in custom Marc Jacobs, styled by Brett Alan Nelson  

Doja Cat (Courtesy of Marc Jacobs)

Pharrell Williams in custom Louis Vuitton

Pharrell Williams (Neil Rasmus/BFA for the Mark Hotel)

Demi Moore in Thom Browne

Demi Moore (Courtesy of Thom Browne)

Sabrina Carpenter in custom Louis Vuitton

Sabrina Carpenter (Courtesy of Louis Vuitton)

Sora Choi, Alex Consani, Adut Akech, and Giovanna Battaglia Engelbert in Swarovski

Sora Choi, Alex Consani, Adut Akech, and Giovanna Battaglia Engelbert (Neil Rasmus/BFA for the Mark Hotel)

Nicki Minaj in Thom Browne

Nicki Minaj (Courtesy of Thom Browne)

Alton Mason in custom BOSS

Alton Mason (Neil Rasmus/BFA for the Mark Hotel)

Taraji P. Henson in custom Monse x Post-Imperial 

Taraji P. Henson (Neil Rasmus/BFA for the Mark Hotel)

Tramell Tillman in Thom Browne

Tramell Tillman (Courtesy of Thom Browne)

Usher in custom Ralph Lauren Purple Label

Usher (Neil Rasmus/BFA for the Mark Hotel)

Paloma Elsesser in Ferragamo

Paloma Elsesser (Neil Rasmus/BFA for the Mark Hotel)

Anok Yai in Thom Browne 

Anok Yai (Courtesy of Thom Browne)

Lorde in Thom Browne 

Lorde (Courtesy of Thom Browne)

Pusha T in Louis Vuitton

Pusha T (Neil Rasmus/BFA for the Mark Hotel)

Ego Nwodim in Boucheron

Ego-Nwodim (Courtesy of Boucheron)

Eva Chen in Wiederhoeft

Eva Chen (Neil Rasmus/BFA for the Mark Hotel)

Christian Latchman in 5000

Christian Latchman (Courtesy of 5000)

Kerry Washington in Simkhai

Kerry Washington (Neil Rasmus/BFA for the Mark Hotel)

Walton Goggins in Thom Browne 

Walton Goggins (Courtesy of Thom Browne)

Miranda Kerr in Dior 

Miranda Kerr (Courtesy of Dior)

Jordan Roth in custom LaQuan Smith

Jordan Roth (Neil Rasmus/BFA for the Mark Hotel)

