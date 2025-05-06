The boss is in! On Monday night, stars were sharply suited for the Met Gala—which celebrated the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s newest Costume Institute exhibit, “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.” The dandyism-focused event featured a “Tailored for you” dress code, ensuring those in attendance would pay tribute and completely revamp traditional suiting techniques. Indeed, they delivered (for the most part!) with references ranging from classic suits and bespoke tailoring to pinstripes, ties, shirting, and much more. Discover the most dapper looks on Rihanna, Zendaya, Tyla, and more that made an impact at this year’s red carpet.

Rihanna in custom Marc Jacobs, styled by Jahleel Weaver

Zendaya in custom Louis Vuitton & Bulgari jewelry, styled by Law Roach

Janelle Monaé in Thom Browne

Tyla in custom Jacquemus, styled by Law Roach

Colman Domingo in custom Valentino and Boucheron jewelry

Doja Cat in custom Marc Jacobs, styled by Brett Alan Nelson

Pharrell Williams in custom Louis Vuitton

Demi Moore in Thom Browne

Sabrina Carpenter in custom Louis Vuitton

Sora Choi, Alex Consani, Adut Akech, and Giovanna Battaglia Engelbert in Swarovski

Nicki Minaj in Thom Browne

Alton Mason in custom BOSS

Taraji P. Henson in custom Monse x Post-Imperial

Tramell Tillman in Thom Browne

Usher in custom Ralph Lauren Purple Label

Paloma Elsesser in Ferragamo

Anok Yai in Thom Browne

Lorde in Thom Browne

Pusha T in Louis Vuitton

Ego Nwodim in Boucheron

Eva Chen in Wiederhoeft

Christian Latchman in 5000

Kerry Washington in Simkhai

Walton Goggins in Thom Browne

Miranda Kerr in Dior

Jordan Roth in custom LaQuan Smith

