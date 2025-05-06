The boss is in! On Monday night, stars were sharply suited for the Met Gala—which celebrated the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s newest Costume Institute exhibit, “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.” The dandyism-focused event featured a “Tailored for you” dress code, ensuring those in attendance would pay tribute and completely revamp traditional suiting techniques. Indeed, they delivered (for the most part!) with references ranging from classic suits and bespoke tailoring to pinstripes, ties, shirting, and much more. Discover the most dapper looks on Rihanna, Zendaya, Tyla, and more that made an impact at this year’s red carpet.
Rihanna in custom Marc Jacobs, styled by Jahleel Weaver
Zendaya in custom Louis Vuitton & Bulgari jewelry, styled by Law Roach
Janelle Monaé in Thom Browne
Tyla in custom Jacquemus, styled by Law Roach
Colman Domingo in custom Valentino and Boucheron jewelry
Doja Cat in custom Marc Jacobs, styled by Brett Alan Nelson
Pharrell Williams in custom Louis Vuitton
Demi Moore in Thom Browne
Sabrina Carpenter in custom Louis Vuitton
Sora Choi, Alex Consani, Adut Akech, and Giovanna Battaglia Engelbert in Swarovski
Nicki Minaj in Thom Browne
Alton Mason in custom BOSS
Taraji P. Henson in custom Monse x Post-Imperial
Tramell Tillman in Thom Browne
Usher in custom Ralph Lauren Purple Label
Paloma Elsesser in Ferragamo
Anok Yai in Thom Browne
Lorde in Thom Browne
Pusha T in Louis Vuitton
Ego Nwodim in Boucheron
Eva Chen in Wiederhoeft
Christian Latchman in 5000
Kerry Washington in Simkhai
Walton Goggins in Thom Browne
Miranda Kerr in Dior
Jordan Roth in custom LaQuan Smith
