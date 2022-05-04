Inside Instagram’s Pretty-As-A-Picture Met Gala After Party

Leave it to Instagram to create a memorable content moment IRL. After the Met Gala, the official sponsor of the annual benefit hosted attendees, creators, and guests at its official party held in a totally transformed James B. Duke House.

In keeping with the gilded glamour theme, the mansion was kitted out in decor fitting of the opulent era. Those in attendance were treated to special surprise performances by DJs Coco and Breezy and Anderson .Paak, before SZA took to the stage to perform underneath the breathtaking chandeliers.

Among those in attendance were some of the most influential and widely-followed creators on the platform, which is now comprised of a staggering one billion people. Guests included Andrew Bolton, Andrew Garfield, Andrew Saffir, Anthony Raimos, Aquaria, Aurora James, Avani, Awkwafina, Batsheva Hay, Boman, Martinez-Reid, Brad Mondo, Brandon Maxwell, Brooke Wise, Charlie Shaffer and Elizabeth Shaffer, Chloe Kim, Chloe Wise, Coco & Breezy, Colton Haynes, Daniel Roseberry, Davis Burleson, Deon Hilton, Derek Blasberg, Dove Cameron, Eddie Borgo, Ellen von Unweth, Emily Bode, Eric Sedeño, Eva Chen, Francesco Risso, Indria Scott, JOHNNY, Jacquelyn Jablonski, Jason Rodriguez, Jessica Wang, Kimberly Drew, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Lola Tash, Luna Blaise, Matthew Mazur, Max Hollein and Nina Hollein, Mayor Eric Adams, Nicole Argiris, Nora Tash, Odell Beckham Jr., Parker Kit Hill, Patia Borja, Peter Do, Raisa Flowers, Raul Avila, Raul Lopez, Rebecca Hessel Cohen, Sabrina Carpenter, Sai de Silva, Sarah Hoover, Selah Marley, Stuart Vevers, Susan Alexander, Tanner Reese, Teddy Quinlivan, Ty Sunderland, Vanessa Hong, Wendi Murdoch, Will Kopleman, Young Emperors, and many more.

Feast your eyes, below!

Images: BFA

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.