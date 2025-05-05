Chic Report

From Camp To Couture: Met Gala Looks We Love Over The Years

These standout moments still make our hearts skip a beat

by Aaron Royce
written by Aaron Royce
2019 Met Gala
(Getty Images)

Happy first Monday in May! As stars prepare to grace the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s soaring steps at this year’s Met Gala, we can’t help but reminisce on major looks from years past. Whether draped in couture inspired by exhibits rooted in American history, Catholicism, China, camp, and more, celebrities have always arrived to the fashionable event with a wide range of themed interpretations. This year will be no different for the Costume Institute’s latest exhibit “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” (more on that later!)—but there’s something to be said for the looks that have stood the test of time. From Rihanna‘s viral Guo Pei gown to Lady Gaga‘s dramatic Brandon Maxwell outfit changes—and every time Zendaya strode up the Met steps—ensembles from past galas still make our hearts skip a beat, all these years later. From the glamorous to the avant-garde, discover some of our beloved favorites right here.

Rihanna in Guo Pei & Christian Louboutin, 2015

Rihanna in Guo Pei

Zendaya in custom Versace, Stuart Weitzman, & Mikimoto, 2018

Zendaya (Patrick McMullan)

Lady Gaga in custom Brandon Maxwell, 2019

Frederic Aspiras, Lady Gaga (Getty Images)

Kim Kardashian in Mugler, 2019

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 06: Kim Kardashian West attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Colman Domingo in Willy Chavarria & Christian Louboutin, 2024

Colman Domingo, Christian Louboutin, Willy Chavarria, Met Gala, Met Gala 2024, Met Gala dress code, Met Gala red carpet, red carpet, celebrity red carpet, fashion

Colman Domingo (Courtesy of Christian Louboutin)

Cardi B in custom Thom Browne, 2019

Cardi B

(Getty Images)

Gigi Hadid in custom Thom Browne, 2024

Gigi Hadid (Getty Images)

Janelle Monae in Christian Siriano, 2019

Janelle Monae at the 2019 Met Gala (Patrick McMullan)

Kendall Jenner in Calvin Klein Collection, 2015

NEW YORK, NY – MAY 04: Kendall Jenner attends the “China: Through The Looking Glass” Costume Institute Benefit Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 4, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images)

Hailey Bieber in custom Alexander Wang, 2019

Hailey Bieber

Sarah Jessica Parker in Monse & SJP Collection, 2016

NEW YORK, NY – MAY 02: Sarah Jessica Parker attends the “Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology” Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images)

Zoë Kravitz in custom Oscar de la Renta, 2017

NEW YORK, NY – MAY 01: Zoe Kravitz attends the “Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between” Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images For US Weekly)

Ariana Grande in custom Loewe, 2024

Ariana Grande, Loewe, Met Gala, Met Gala 2024, Met Gala dress code, Met Gala red carpet, red carpet, celebrity red carpet, fashion

Ariana Grande (Courtesy of Loewe)

Solange Knowles in Giles, 2015

Solange Knowles in Giles

Leighton Meester in Emilio Pucci, 2014

Leighton Meester==
Costume Institute Benefit at Metropolitan Museum Celebrates Opening of Charles James Exhibition and New Anna Wintour Costume Center Space==
Metropolitan Museum of Art, NYC==
May 05, 2014==
©Patrick McMullan==
Photo – Nicholas Hunt/PatrickMcMullan.com==
==

Naomi Campbell & Lee Daniels in Burberry, 2015

Lee Daniels and Naomi Campbell in Burberry

Paloma Elsesser in custom Coach, 2022

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 02: Paloma Elsesser attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Lupita Nyong’o in Prada, 2014

NEW YORK, NY – MAY 05: Lupita Nyong’o attends the “Charles James: Beyond Fashion” Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Cara Delevingne in Chanel Haute Couture & Christian Louboutin, 2017

NEW YORK, NY – MAY 01: Cara Delevingne attends the “Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between” Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images For US Weekly)

Kate Hudson in Michael Kors, 2015

Kate Hudson in Michael Kors

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, 2016

Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen (Getty Images)

Taylor Swift in Oscar de la Renta, 2014

NEW YORK, NY – MAY 05: Musician Taylor Swift attends the “Charles James: Beyond Fashion” Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Alessandro Michele & Jared Leto in custom Gucci, 2022

Alessandro Michele and Jared Leto attend The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Natalia Bryant in Conner Ives, 2021

Natalia Bryant in Conner Ives

Amal Clooney in Richard Quinn, 2018

Amal Clooney in Richard Quinn at the 2018 Met Gala (Patrick McMullan)

Tracee Ellis Ross in Commes des Garçons, 2017

NEW YORK, NY – MAY 01: Tracee Ellis Ross attends the “Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between” Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Anne Hathaway in Ralph Lauren, 2015

Anne Hathaway in Ralph Lauren

Kate Upton in Topshop, 2016

Kate Upton

NEW YORK, NY – MAY 02: Kate Upton attends the “Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology” Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images)

Gwendoline Christie in Maison Margiela, 2024

Gwendoline Christie, Christian Louboutin, Maison Margiela, couture, Met Gala, Met Gala 2024, Met Gala dress code, Met Gala red carpet, red carpet, celebrity red carpet, fashion

Zendaya (Courtesy of Christian Louboutin)

Lorde in Calvin Klein Collection, 2015

Lorde and Francisco Costa in Calvin Klein Collection

Emma Roberts in Ralph Lauren, 2015

Emma Roberts in Ralph Lauren

Additional reporting by Madison Coombs.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.

Aaron Royce is the Fashion News Editor at The Daily Front Row, where he covers all things fashion, beauty, and pop culture—both on and off the runway. Before joining The Daily, he was a freelance contributor for Vogue, Marie Claire, InStyle, and more outlets. Previously, he served as Digital Editor at Footwear News, following internships with The Daily Front Row, Paper, Caroline Vazzana, Capitol File, Anchyi Wei, and more. He was born in northern Virginia and lives in Brooklyn, where he spends copious time shoe shopping, reading fashion memoirs, and scrolling through Instagram. (@aaronjdroyce)

You may also like

Chanel’s Sunny Cruise ’26 Show, Law Roach’s...

The Best-Dressed At The Daily’s 2025 Fashion...

The Fashion Los Angeles Awards Honorees Announced!...

Zendaya Vacations With Louis Vuitton, VMAN’s Summer...

Met Gala Vogue Covers, Carrie Bradshaw’s Return,...

Dior’s New Face, Zendaya’s Met Gala RSVP,...

Aimee Lou Wood Chats White Lotus, Gigi...

Met Gala Guest List Rumors, A White...

Gigi Hadid’s Miu Miu Portraits, Paris Hilton...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.