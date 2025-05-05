Happy first Monday in May! As stars prepare to grace the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s soaring steps at this year’s Met Gala, we can’t help but reminisce on major looks from years past. Whether draped in couture inspired by exhibits rooted in American history, Catholicism, China, camp, and more, celebrities have always arrived to the fashionable event with a wide range of themed interpretations. This year will be no different for the Costume Institute’s latest exhibit “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” (more on that later!)—but there’s something to be said for the looks that have stood the test of time. From Rihanna‘s viral Guo Pei gown to Lady Gaga‘s dramatic Brandon Maxwell outfit changes—and every time Zendaya strode up the Met steps—ensembles from past galas still make our hearts skip a beat, all these years later. From the glamorous to the avant-garde, discover some of our beloved favorites right here.
Rihanna in Guo Pei & Christian Louboutin, 2015
Zendaya in custom Versace, Stuart Weitzman, & Mikimoto, 2018
Lady Gaga in custom Brandon Maxwell, 2019
Kim Kardashian in Mugler, 2019
Colman Domingo in Willy Chavarria & Christian Louboutin, 2024
Cardi B in custom Thom Browne, 2019
Gigi Hadid in custom Thom Browne, 2024
Janelle Monae in Christian Siriano, 2019
Kendall Jenner in Calvin Klein Collection, 2015
Hailey Bieber in custom Alexander Wang, 2019
Sarah Jessica Parker in Monse & SJP Collection, 2016
Zoë Kravitz in custom Oscar de la Renta, 2017
Ariana Grande in custom Loewe, 2024
Solange Knowles in Giles, 2015
Leighton Meester in Emilio Pucci, 2014
Naomi Campbell & Lee Daniels in Burberry, 2015
Paloma Elsesser in custom Coach, 2022
Lupita Nyong’o in Prada, 2014
Cara Delevingne in Chanel Haute Couture & Christian Louboutin, 2017
Kate Hudson in Michael Kors, 2015
Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, 2016
Taylor Swift in Oscar de la Renta, 2014
Alessandro Michele & Jared Leto in custom Gucci, 2022
Natalia Bryant in Conner Ives, 2021
Amal Clooney in Richard Quinn, 2018
Tracee Ellis Ross in Commes des Garçons, 2017
Anne Hathaway in Ralph Lauren, 2015
Kate Upton in Topshop, 2016
Gwendoline Christie in Maison Margiela, 2024
Lorde in Calvin Klein Collection, 2015
Emma Roberts in Ralph Lauren, 2015
Additional reporting by Madison Coombs.
Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.