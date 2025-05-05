Happy first Monday in May! As stars prepare to grace the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s soaring steps at this year’s Met Gala, we can’t help but reminisce on major looks from years past. Whether draped in couture inspired by exhibits rooted in American history, Catholicism, China, camp, and more, celebrities have always arrived to the fashionable event with a wide range of themed interpretations. This year will be no different for the Costume Institute’s latest exhibit “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” (more on that later!)—but there’s something to be said for the looks that have stood the test of time. From Rihanna‘s viral Guo Pei gown to Lady Gaga‘s dramatic Brandon Maxwell outfit changes—and every time Zendaya strode up the Met steps—ensembles from past galas still make our hearts skip a beat, all these years later. From the glamorous to the avant-garde, discover some of our beloved favorites right here.

Rihanna in Guo Pei & Christian Louboutin, 2015

Zendaya in custom Versace, Stuart Weitzman, & Mikimoto, 2018

Lady Gaga in custom Brandon Maxwell, 2019

Kim Kardashian in Mugler, 2019

Colman Domingo in Willy Chavarria & Christian Louboutin, 2024

Cardi B in custom Thom Browne, 2019

Gigi Hadid in custom Thom Browne, 2024

Janelle Monae in Christian Siriano, 2019

Kendall Jenner in Calvin Klein Collection, 2015

Hailey Bieber in custom Alexander Wang, 2019

Sarah Jessica Parker in Monse & SJP Collection, 2016

Zoë Kravitz in custom Oscar de la Renta, 2017

Ariana Grande in custom Loewe, 2024

Solange Knowles in Giles, 2015

Leighton Meester in Emilio Pucci, 2014

Naomi Campbell & Lee Daniels in Burberry, 2015

Paloma Elsesser in custom Coach, 2022

Lupita Nyong’o in Prada, 2014

Cara Delevingne in Chanel Haute Couture & Christian Louboutin, 2017

Kate Hudson in Michael Kors, 2015

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, 2016

Taylor Swift in Oscar de la Renta, 2014

Alessandro Michele & Jared Leto in custom Gucci, 2022

Natalia Bryant in Conner Ives, 2021

Amal Clooney in Richard Quinn, 2018

Tracee Ellis Ross in Commes des Garçons, 2017

Anne Hathaway in Ralph Lauren, 2015

Kate Upton in Topshop, 2016

Gwendoline Christie in Maison Margiela, 2024

Lorde in Calvin Klein Collection, 2015

Emma Roberts in Ralph Lauren, 2015

Additional reporting by Madison Coombs.

