Spring is in the air! As temperatures warm and blossoms start to bloom, we’re refreshing our menswear rotations for the season ahead. For guys, that means plenty of lightweight layers and versatile men’s separates that can transition from day to night. Think open knits, soft leather, sleek jewelry, and footwear that can go from the office to date night. Below, check out our latest men’s faves from top brands this season—including Cole Haan, Steve Madden, LAGOS, Hive & Colony, and much more!
Cole Haan, Leather racer jacket, $498
LAGOS, Caviar Skull bracelet, $900
Steve Madden, Zoii leather sneakers, $130
Guess, G14 Slim jeans, $89
Reiss, Pointelle button-through shirt, $195
Coach, Gotham duffle bag in signature denim, $295
Balmain, Double-breasted blazer, $3,650
Hive & Colony, Brown wool trousers, $494
Gucci, Men’s Jordaan loafers, $1,050
John Varvatos, Notched band ring, $248
Christian Louboutin, Greggo sunglasses, $875
The Seven Continents, The Holden jacket, $475
Valentino, Pavillon des Folies T-shirt, $825
Perte d’Ego, “Garden of Eden” shorts, $75
Vivienne Westwood, Mother Orb watch, $375
Versace, Studded stacked sandals, $1,520
