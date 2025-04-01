Spring is in the air! As temperatures warm and blossoms start to bloom, we’re refreshing our menswear rotations for the season ahead. For guys, that means plenty of lightweight layers and versatile men’s separates that can transition from day to night. Think open knits, soft leather, sleek jewelry, and footwear that can go from the office to date night. Below, check out our latest men’s faves from top brands this season—including Cole Haan, Steve Madden, LAGOS, Hive & Colony, and much more!

Cole Haan, Leather racer jacket, $498

LAGOS, Caviar Skull bracelet, $900

Steve Madden, Zoii leather sneakers, $130

Guess, G14 Slim jeans, $89

Reiss, Pointelle button-through shirt, $195

Coach, Gotham duffle bag in signature denim, $295

Hive & Colony, Brown wool trousers, $494

Gucci, Men’s Jordaan loafers, $1,050

John Varvatos, Notched band ring, $248

Christian Louboutin, Greggo sunglasses, $875

The Seven Continents, The Holden jacket, $475

Valentino, Pavillon des Folies T-shirt, $825

Vivienne Westwood, Mother Orb watch, $375

Versace, Studded stacked sandals, $1,520

