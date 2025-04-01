News

Your Guide To Men’s Spring Fashion!

Discover the sharp separates, sneakers, suiting, and more we love right now

by Aaron Royce
(Courtesy of Christian Louboutin)

Spring is in the air! As temperatures warm and blossoms start to bloom, we’re refreshing our menswear rotations for the season ahead. For guys, that means plenty of lightweight layers and versatile men’s separates that can transition from day to night. Think open knits, soft leather, sleek jewelry, and footwear that can go from the office to date night. Below, check out our latest men’s faves from top brands this season—including Cole Haan, Steve Madden, LAGOS, Hive & Colony, and much more!

Cole Haan, Leather racer jacket, $498

(Courtesy of Cole Haan)

LAGOS, Caviar Skull bracelet, $900

(Courtesy of LAGOS)

Steve Madden, Zoii leather sneakers, $130

(Courtesy of Steve Madden)

Guess, G14 Slim jeans, $89

(Courtesy of Guess)

Reiss, Pointelle button-through shirt, $195

(Courtesy of Reiss)

Coach, Gotham duffle bag in signature denim, $295 

(Courtesy of Coach)

Balmain, Double-breasted blazer, $3,650

(Courtesy of Mr. Porter)

Hive & Colony, Brown wool trousers, $494

(Courtesy of Hive & Colony)

Gucci, Men’s Jordaan loafers, $1,050 

(Courtesy of Gucci)

John Varvatos, Notched band ring, $248

(Courtesy of John Varvatos)

Christian Louboutin, Greggo sunglasses, $875

(Courtesy of Christian Louboutin)

The Seven Continents, The Holden jacket, $475

(Courtesy of The Seven Continents)

Valentino, Pavillon des Folies T-shirt, $825 

(Courtesy of Valentino)

Perte d’Ego, “Garden of Eden” shorts, $75

(Courtesy of Perte d’Ego)

Vivienne Westwood, Mother Orb watch, $375

(Courtesy of Vivienne Westwood)

Versace, Studded stacked sandals, $1,520

(Courtesy of Versace)

Aaron Royce is the Fashion News Editor at The Daily Front Row, where he covers all things fashion, beauty, and pop culture—both on and off the runway. Before joining The Daily, he was a freelance contributor for Vogue, Marie Claire, InStyle, and more outlets. Previously, he served as Digital Editor at Footwear News, following internships with The Daily Front Row, Paper, Caroline Vazzana, Capitol File, Anchyi Wei, and more. He was born in northern Virginia and lives in Brooklyn, where he spends copious time shoe shopping, reading fashion memoirs, and scrolling through Instagram. (@aaronjdroyce)

