Prada Group Acquires Versace for €1.2 Billion!

Versace’s got a brand-new home: Prada! Today, Prada S.p.A. (AKA, Prada Group) has announced its full acquisition of Versace from Capri Holdings for €1.25 billion, which could change before the deal closes. Under its Prada ownership, the Italian label originally led by Gianni and Donatella Versace will be supported by Prada Group across industrial relationships, retail concepts, and brand operations. The news also follows a whirlwind year so far for Versace, which found Donatella Versace stepping down as creative director and appointing Dario Vitale in her place—in addition to continued speculation if the Prada deal would be taking place. The future looks bright!

“The acquisition of Versace marks another step in the evolutionary journey of our Group, adding a new dimension, different and complementary,” said Andrea Guerra, CEO of Prada Group, in a statement. “The Group’s infrastructure is strong, we have verticalised our brands’ organisations and reinforced our routines and processes. We feel ready to open this new chapter. Versace has huge potential. The journey will be long and will require disciplined execution and patience. The evolution of a brand always needs time and constant focus. I would like to thank Capri Holdings for having preserved and enhanced the heritage of this wonderful brand. Notwithstanding the sector uncertainties, we look at the future with confidence, focused on a long-term strategic vision.”

Donatella Versace also made a public show of support with an Instagram post earlier today. “I am absolutely delighted for Versace to become part of the Prada family. Gianni and I have always had a huge admiration for Miuccia, Patrizio and their family. I am honoured to have the brand in the hands of such a trusted Italian family business and I am ready to support this new era for the brand in any way that I can,” Versace wrote.

Daniel Kile Will Be Vanity Fair‘s New Interim EIC

Vanity Fair may have found its next editor-in-chief—at least, for now! Deputy editor Daniel Kile has been confirmed to take up the post of interim EIC at the publication, according to Lauren Sherman’s “Line Sheet” column for Puck. The news follows Radhika Jones‘ sudden and welcome announcement last week that she’s stepping down from her role as EIC, which she’s held since December 2017. In the interim, VF‘s search for a new star to lead the title continues!

Staud Teams Up With The St. Regis Hotel For A Beach-Ready Collab

Staud is checking into the St. Regis, thanks to its newest collaboration. The brand has teamed up with The St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort on a limited-edition resort accessories capsule, embracing the hotel’s glamour and its own cheeky chicness. Nodding to jet-set lifestyles, the line includes a raffia bucket hat and woven Squillo tote bag, plus a raffia version of its beloved Moon handbag. Completing the line is a colorfully beaded version of the brand’s signature Tommy bag, a shoulder style covered in blue beads to form a beach landscape. You can check out the full collab now on Staud.Clothing and The St. Regis Boutique. We’re ready to add to cart, and already dreaming of summer!

The Row Is Launching A Homeware Line

Prepare for your home to get a makeover from The Row! Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen’s chic fashion brand is expanding its product range with a home collection, which the label just debuted at Milan Design Week, according to Hypebeast. The Row’s new category launched with fine wool throw pillows, cashmere blankets, and bedding sets cast in a minimalist palette of beige, black, and tan. During Design Week, their installation included furniture pieces by Maison Baguès and Julian Schnabel, nodding to the curated look of their retail stores and phone-less fashion shows. It also marks the latest instance of fashion brands growing with homeware divisions, following a roster that includes Hermès, Versace, Gucci, Dior, Fendi, Giorgio Armani, Ralph Lauren, Missoni, and many more.

Fern Mallis Launches Alamelu With Special Presentations At The Mark Hotel

Fern Mallis‘ latest fashionable project: expanding Alamelu‘s reach. The legendary fashion mainstay is helping the Indian fashion brand Alamelu launch in the US apparel market, starting with special presentations of its Fall 2025 ready-to-wear collection. This week, Mallis hosted a private cocktail reception celebrating Alamelu at The Mark Hotel. The soirée was thrown shortly before two days of private showing featuring the brand’s newest designs by creative director K.H. Radharaman, also held at The Mark. Alamelu’s designs combine rich Indian heritage and craftsmanship with modern silhouettes, decadent textures, and a tonal color palette, which have already become definitive of the four-year-old brand. As for what’s next? The label will launch its e-commerce site later this year, overlapping with its expanded presence in the US and Paris. Stay tuned!

Guerlain Is Reopening Its Wellness Spa At The Waldorf Astoria

Guerlain is back at the Waldorf Astoria New York! The luxury beauty brand is reopening its signature Guerlain Wellness Spa and Retail Boutique at the renowned—and recently revamped—NYC hotel this spring. Spanning 30,000 feet, the Wimberly Interiors-designed space features a combination of Art Deco class with Parisian elegance across its 16 treatment rooms, fitness center, and VIP double suites. The spa’s menu is filled with specialized treatments crafted with wellness specialists for an effective and thoughtful touch, including massage therapies, facials, and bodywork—plus a “1 Hour Power” care program oriented towards goals like sleep improvement, weight loss, and more. Customized 3 to 6-month wellness programs tailored to skin, energy, longevity, and more can be designed with one of Guerlain’s on-site experts, as well. Plus, for those looking for something physical to take home, two Guerlain boutiques will be opened the hotel’s ground floor, featuring its signature glamorous skincare, makeup, and fragrances.

