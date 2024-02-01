Victoria Beckham creates a limited-edition timepiece with Breitling

Nothing bears the Beckham family stamp of approval without it being thoroughly covetable, and matriarch Victoria Beckham’s new collaboration with Breitling is no exception. The girl band icon-turned-style maven has dialed up (!) her design game by partnering with the luxury Swiss watchmaker on her first ever watch offering: The Victoria Beckham Collection. The collaboration, $29,500, launched today with a six-style Chronomat 36 offering, inspired by VB’s own enviable extensive collection and nodding to design signatures of the 1980s with a rouleaux bracelet in a warm yellow gold hue (a material specially revived by Breitling for this co-designed line) or stainless steel. There are only 1,500 pieces available, which feature faces in shades from the designer’s Spring Summer 2024 collection including peppermint, midnight blue, dove gray, and sand, as well as subtle inclusion of discreet Victoria Beckham and VB logos. Don’t delay!

L’Agence gets into swimwear

Los Angeles-based fashion brand L’Agence is diving into the swimwear scene. With 58 pieces ranging from nylon swimsuits to beach-to-bar resort cover-ups in various fabrics, the collection guarantees something for everyone, with prices ranging from $100 to $425. This latest category expansion is inspired by the glamour of the Côte d’Azur in the 1970s, and to help bring it into the world, the brand invited Daily cover girl and fave, model Brooks Nader, to be the face of the campaign. But wait, there’s more! The vacation-ready line is also intended to match prints and styles from within the ready to wear line, giving you infinite options when it comes to styling out your look. The brand is also currently readying for its return to NYFW next week, with a preview and soirée planned ahead of the shows kicking off.

Christian Louboutin enters the eyewear category

Now you can truly wear Louboutin from head to toe. Christian Louboutin, famed for those envy-inducing red soles, is taking its first stride into the eyewear industry. By partnering with Marcolin, the brand is launching an exclusive line of sunglasses and prescription optical frames, coming in 2025. Marcolin, which holds the eyewear license for luxury brands including Max Mara and Pucci, will oversee design, production, and distribution of the undoubtedly stylish shades through 2029. The future’s bright!

Renée Rapp is the new face of Mejuri

Mejuri has teamed up with Renée Rapp, rising music sensation and multifaceted star of the rebooted Mean Girls flick, to enlist her as the luminous face of its latest campaign, “Hoops All Ways.” Set against the backdrop of New York City and captured by the renowned photographer Cass Bird, the campaign is a visual diary of Rapp’s day, told in four chapters that highlight the versatility and style of Mejuri’s newest hoop earrings. Ranging from $98 to $1,400, these twelve new hoop designs vary from dainty to bold, reflecting Rapp’s personal mantra of balance in fashion. The collection is available now.

Pat McGrath to reveal how she created the viral Maison Margiela Artisanal beauty looks in new tutorial

It brought a whole new meaning to the term ‘glass skin’—and now you can figure out exactly how to recreate the complexions seen on the models at last week’s Maison Margiela Artisanal show during Paris Haute Couture Week. Makeup maestro Pat McGrath will go live on TikTok tomorrow at 3PM to demystify the process behind the ethereal look. Was it witchcraft? Fairy dust? Non, it was products from her own line, of course! Grab your notepad and paper and tune in tomorrow to learn how to recreate it yourself.

