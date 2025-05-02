Riccardo Tisci Is Accused Of Sexual Assault In New Legal Drama

Riccardo Tisci, former creative director at Burberry and Givenchy, is facing accusations of sexual assault, according to The Independent. Patrick Cooper has filed a lawsuit claiming that Tisci assaulted him after drugging his drink at a restaurant in East Harlem, with the former waking up naked in Tisci’s Soho townhouse with no memory of arriving there. Upon waking to Tisci kissing him, Cooper—who states he still has no memory of what transpired on his evening with Tisci—left Tisci’s home and went to the hospital for rape kit testing, then filed a report with the NYPD. According to the Independent, Tisci quickly hung up when the outlet contacted him about the scandal, with his agent later stating, “I regret to inform you that I cannot comment on any matters related to the pending litigation.” We’ll keep you informed as the story develops.

Why Candice Swanepoel Skipped School

Candice Swanepoel is shining bright on latest cover start of V! To mark the magazine’s Golden Issue, the star model strikes a pose in metallic couture by Renato Amano. For the occasion, Swanepoel sits down with fellow Victoria’s Secret model Isabeli Fontana to chat about her 20 years of modeling, motherhood, and skipping school to walk in fashion shows—which you can read now on VMagazine.com! “I was at boarding school in South Africa [when] I started only doing shows, and I would take a month off from school and do Paris and Milan, and I started booking Dolce&Gabbana and the bigger shows where the bigger girls were walking,” Swanepoel says. “And that’s when I first saw you. It’s been so many years! My memory of these [moments] are just getting worse and worse, but certain things trigger it. We’ve done some events together, and it’s always nice when you do those things to see girls that you can relate to. I had already kind of been immersed in Brazilian culture a lot. I love to go and practice my Portuguese and talk about Brazil with you.”

Tina Knowles Kicks Off Her Matriarch Book Tour With Michelle Obama!

Who runs the world? Girls! Tina Knowles has started her book tour for her best-selling memoir Matriarch, which hit its first stop in Maryland at MGM National Harbor—with none other than Michelle Obama! The pair shared photos tother on Instagram following the event, which included an onstage discussion and a performance by Ledisi. Knowles’ memoir, which Obama described as a “love letter to Black women,” details her rise as a businesswoman, fashion designer, and mother to Beyoncé and Solange Knowles—as well as her life lessons and highlights as a parent and grandmother. You can pick up your own copy today, wherever books are sold.

Connie Britton Hosts The Motherhood Luncheon With The Cinema Society

Cheers! Connie Britton celebrated her new Hallmark series The Motherhood this week with a chic luncheon. Hosted at Glasshouse on the Park, the elegant event was hosted by Britton and The Cinema Society, marking the launch of the show—which follows Britton as she connects with various single mothers juggling numerous roles each week, which the star both hosted and executive produced. Guests included Mariska Hargitay, Padma Lakshmi, Camryn Manheim, Rosanna Arquette, Carla Gugino, Eva Amurri, Andrew Saffir, Daniel Benedict, Eddie Roche, Cynthia Rowley, Candace Bushnell, Nicole Miller, Sarah Sophie Flicker, Jesse Peretz, Sarah Wynter, Rachelle Hruska Macpherson, Aimee Mullins, Celine Rattray, Liza Chasin, Kathryn Gallagher, Jenna Leigh Green, Batsheva Hay, Sandra Lee, Serena Levy, Sophie Levy, Chloe Melas, Coco Mitchell, Gretta Monahan, Nelly Moudime, Robbie Myers, Emma Myles, Mozhan Navabi, Emma O’Connor, Mariah Strongin, Elodie Taittinger, Sarah Megan Thomas, Sam Vartholomeos, and Christopher Sherwood.

Choupette Returns To Model For Hublot’s Big Bang Campaign

Meow! Choupette, the award-winning and world-famous cat previously owned by Karl Lagerfeld, has returned. The fashionable feline stars in Hublot’s new “Big Bang” campaign, celebrating the watch brand’s 20th anniversary of its signature “Big Bang” watch. For the occasion, she’s featured alongside Hublot’s limited-edition red version of the sleek timepiece—of which there are only 100 pieces worldwide! As for if we catch Choupette hitting the runways in Paris for the menswear shows this summer? We’d love to see it.

Additional reporting by Madison Coombs.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.