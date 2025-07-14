Monte-Carlo for the weekend? Qui! The 76th Monaco Red Cross Ball, founded in 1948 by Prince Louis II, was held on Saturday night at Monte-Carlo’s Salle des Étoiles ballroom for a chic 800-person VIP black-tie crowd. The evening is Monaco’s premier charity event, serving as a fundraiser for the Monegasque Red Cross. The event supports both local social initiatives, and international humanitarian efforts and has an illustrious history. It was chaired successively from 1949 to 1958 by Prince Rainier III, and from 1958 to 1982 by Princess Grace.

The evening began with a standing ovation for Prince Albert of Monaco, who this year marks his 20th anniversary of his accession to the throne. His wife, Princess Charlene (wearing a gorgeous blue pleated Elie Saab gown) made a rare and surprise public speech about her husband as the night kicked off. “Today marks exactly the 20th anniversary of your accession,” said Charlene, who serves at the vice president of the Monaco Red Cross. “Twenty years ago, you took the reins of the Principality, and since that day, you have guided Monaco with wisdom, courage, and determination. In international politics, you are a steady and value-based force that embodies the importance of soft power through your engagement for the environment.”

She continued: “Albert, you know that I am always by your side, along with the Monégasques. We are standing with you, with all our hearts, to protect Monaco and its future under your leadership. We love you, we support you, and we thank you for being there for all of us.” Both of Albert’s sister Princess Stephanie’s children were also in attendance. Her son, Louis Ducruet and his wife Marie Chevallier joined, along with Stephanie’s daughter Camille Gottlieb, Pierre Dartout, Charles Leclerc, Alexandra Saint Mleux, Lady Monica Bacardi, and more.

Guests enjoyed a four-course dinner under the stars prepared by Thierry Saez Manzanares, chef at Sporting Monte-Carloas, as well as a raffle of items from REPOSSI, an Audemars Piguet watch, a Dior handbag, and a VIP experience at Art Dubai 2026 for two.

The evening also included a magnificent firework display enjoyed from everyone’s seat in the open air venue. But the crowd pleaser of the evening was a performance by the iconic Billy Idol. Monaco’s Red Cross Ball has a history of inviting some of the greatest entertainers in the world to perform. Over the decades they’ve seen Ella Fitzgerald, Grace Jones, Alicia Keys, Frank Sinatra, Whitney Houston, and more perform at the event. Once Idol hit the stage, he reveled in performing some (maybe all?) of his greatest hits including “Eyes Without A Face,” “Dancing with Myself,” “Mony Mony,” “White Wedding,” and more. 80s icon Brigitte Nielsen was front and center for his performance cheering the rocker on. (Perhaps proving once and for all they are not the same person?)

While in Monte-Carlo, we experienced some of the special things that make this town so legendary. We stayed at the incredible Hôtel de Paris Monte-Carlo, a 5-star hotel in the heart of Monaco. The hotel is directly across from the famed Casino de Monte-Carlo. Memorable meals included visits to Amazonico, Bar Americain, La Vigie, and no trip to Monaco is complete without a visit to the Jacquemus Pier at the Monte-Carlo Beach Club. We’ll be back!

