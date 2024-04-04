News

Frame Taps Amelia Gray For New Spring 2024 Campaign

The star is the latest face of the beloved denim brand.

by Aaron Royce
Amelia Gray (Erik Torstensson/Courtesy of Frame)

Fashion’s new darling is joining the supers’ ranks! Amelia Gray has just been announced as the latest face of Frame’s Spring 2024 campaign series, which was unveiled today.

Amelia Gray (Erik Torstensson/Courtesy of Frame)

Gray, the daughter of Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin—and sister to Delilah Belle Hamlin, NBD—fronts new images with a dynamic attitude.  The campaign’s key shot by Frame co-founder Erik Torstensson finds Gray lounging in bed at Los Angeles’ famed Chateau Marmont, outfitted with only a pair of the brand’s Slouchy Straight blue jeans draped across her body.

Amelia Gray (Erik Torstensson/Courtesy of Frame)

Other images lean into the brand’s signature nonchalance, with Gray donning bikini tops and tank tops with slim, skinny, and distressed blue denim jeans and shorts in a range of washes. In fact, the campaign distinctly recalls a similar energy from the ’90s, where modeling stars like Brooke Shields, Naomi Campbell, Kate Moss, and Cindy Crawford frequently fronted campaigns embracing their personal love of denim.

Amelia Gray (Erik Torstensson/Courtesy of Frame)

Aside from deeming Gray the latest it-girl for Frame, the campaign also leans into the brand’s legacy since its 2012 launch. The Chateau has been a longtime set for the label’s events and photo shoots over the years. Gray also joins the ranks of  Frame’s community of models, including Sasha Pivovarova, Lara Stone, Karlie Kloss, and Gisele Bündchen—who starred in the brand’s first Spring 2024 campaign, released in January.

Amelia Gray (Erik Torstensson/Courtesy of Frame)

Gray’s campaign launch also coincides with the release of Frame’s Spring 2024 collection. The new line features an array of blue and black denim jeans, shorts, vests, skirts, dresses, and jackets. Rounding out the range are crocheted and cashmere sweaters, lace and silk blouses, cotton dresses, sweatshirts, suiting, and leather vests and shorts, all in a sharp palette of cream, lavender, tobacco brown, and dark blue. You can discover the full range on Frame’s website.

