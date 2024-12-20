Calvin Klein Will Return To The Runway At New York Fashion Week

This just in! Calvin Klein is coming to the runway for New York Fashion Week. Today, the brand announced that its first collection under Calvin Klein Collection’s new creative director Veronica Leoni will be shown during February’s Fall 2025 sale of shows. With a background designing for The Row, Jim Sander, Céline, and Moncler, Leoni’s Calvin Klein debut is sure to be the show to watch this season. The show is on the calendar for Feb 7th at noon.

Tommy Hilfiger Taps T-Wave As His Latest Brand Ambassadors

T-Wave is getting a Tommy makeover! Tommy Hilfiger has tapped the Thai pop group’s stars Fourth, Gemini, Phuwin and Pond as his newest brand ambassadors. The musicians are front and center in a new campaign by Wasu Sukatocharoenkul for the occasion, outfitted in the brand’s preppy Pre-Spring 2025 collection’s striped, versatile separates, and vintage-inspired sportswear. The crew was selected for their authentic views on self-expression and optimism, a smooth complement to Hilfiger’s classic aesthetics. However, it’s not their first Hilfiger foray; T-Wave was front and center for the designer’s Spring 2025 runway show at New York Fashion Week, alongside stars including Madelyn Cline, Jisoo, and Mason Gooding.

“I’m thrilled to welcome Fourth, Gemini, Phuwin and Pond to our family,” said Hilfiger in a statement. “Each year, new cultural movements rise up to leave their mark on pop culture – and now is the time of the T-Wave. I’m so excited to welcome them into our community of artists and innovators whose connection to the brand turns moments into movements.”

Katharine Zarrella Sounds Off On Luxury Pricing For The New York Times!

Are you struggling with luxury fashion’s eye-watering price increases—and declining quality? So has longtime fashion editor and journalist Katharine Zarrella, who’s penned a new op-ed on the topic for The New York Times. Beginning with an account involving Marc Jacobs’ towering Kiki boots, Zarrella delves into the causes behind luxury fashion’s rising price tags over the last few years—plus the effects of shopping gratification, social media pressure, and product exclusivity on our wallets. In summation? “If something is obviously awful and obscenely expensive, don’t buy it,” she wrote. You can read the the piece on NYTimes.com.

Alessandra Ambrosio, Christy Turlington Burns, & More Sign Support For Fashion Workers Act!

The Fashion Workers Act is getting a boost of star support from some of fashion’s brightest stars! Over 200 models have added their signatures to an open letter requesting New York governor Kathy Hochul to sign the Fashion Workers Act—which protects models from discrimination, artificial intelligence reproduction, and sexual harassment, according to The Guardian. The Act was initially passed by New York’s assembly and Senate this summer, but still requires Hochul’s signature to officially take action. However, it’s certainly earned support from the industry, with signatures from mainstays like Alessandra Ambrosio, Helena Christensen, Christy Turlington Burns, Beverly Johnson, and many more.

Frederick Anderson Jets To Puerto Rico To Showcase His Spring 2025 Collection!

Designer Frederick Anderson took New York’s fashion set to Puerto Rico for his latest runway show! On December, Anderson and Puerto Rico Convention District Authority (PRCDA)’s executive director Mariela Vallines, Esq. jetted to the Condado Vanderbilt Hotel for a splashy private dinner at 1919. Afterwards, guests fathered for a showcase of his Spring 2025 collection, including Katya Tolstova, Keytt Lundqvist, Alex Lundqvist, James Aguiar, Maryanne Grisz, Joanna Gong, Patricia Noworol, Constance White, Indira Cesarine, Samuel Mancini, Eric West, Christy Collins, Zuleika Zayas, Christopher Johnson, Marco Miotto, Bob Morris, Ty Hunter, and more. Cheers!

All images: David Warren /Sipa​ USA

Siegelman Stable Celebrates Its New SoHo Pop-Up Store With Alessa!

Giddy up! Athleisure label Siegelman Stable brought its easygoing touch to Soho with an equestrian pop-up store, which it celebrated with a sleek opening party. Upon entering the new velvet-lined space at 10 Greene Street, guests were greeted with prosecco and caviar bumps. While discovering the brand’s latest collections by Max Siegelman, attendees mingled, danced, and nibbled from a colorful grazing table and bites like risotto, pasta, and meatballs crafted by chic restaurant Alessa. The good times kept rolling with plenty of aperol spritzes and espresso martini shots—plus, as a practical parting gift, everyone left with boxes of the table’s delicious vegetables, fruits, and cheeses. Guests included Joseph Bongiorni, Dennis Chimeri, Rashad Minnick, Emely Moreno, Andrew Brala, Spencer Thomas, Matthew Cancel, Aaron Royce, Sam Kang, Evan Kline, Tom Murphy, Izzy Roberti, Stephanie Burchell, Isaiah Barnes, Karoline Spenning, Rachel Donohue, and more.

All images:

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.