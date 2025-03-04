Tommy Hilfiger’s bringing a chic spin to classic style with Sofia Richie Grainge! The duo have teamed up for a new capsule collab, Sofia for Tommy, which embraces coastal dressing with a versatile flair. Rooted in Hilfiger’s classic American style, their 24-piece collection includes blazers, denim, tank tops, and dresses in hues of deep crimson, navy blue, and cream—all inspired by archival preppy fashion and nautical lifestyles.

“Tommy is a true icon of style,” Richie Grainge said in a statement. “He is someone I’ve looked up to as a designer and a creative force ever since I started working in the fashion industry. I’m so proud to introduce a collection that embodies effortless sophistication for the everyday. These pieces were built for limitless self-expression and a deep love of authentic, classic style—values that Tommy and I both share.”

And the feeling is mutual! “Sofia represents the modern multi-hyphenate woman, capturing the strength and depth of today’s generation,” Hilfiger said in a statement. “As a model and entrepreneur, she has captivated audiences with her modern take on timeless style. Sofia elevates classic staples into contemporary must-haves that set the tone for a new era of style.”

Like previous star Tommy collaborators before her—including Zendaya, Gigi Hadid, Hailey Bieber, and Jisoo—Richie Grainge is front and center for her capsule’s accompanying campaign. Lounging indoors in the line’s lightweight dresses, breezy shirts, and relaxed suiting, the star embodies her line’s ethos of everyday dressing with elevated textures and silhouettes. And it’s one we can’t wait to shop ourselves!

Richie Grainge’s launch with Hilfiger notably follows her appointment as a Tommy brand ambassador in June 2024, as well as her starring role in the label’s Spring 2025 campaign. However, it’s clear this is just the start for the new dynamic fashion duo! You can discover the full Sofia for Tommy capsule collection on Tommy.com, Macys.com, and at select Macy’s stores in New York, Los Angeles, Miami, Chicago, and more.

All images: Alexandra Nataf

