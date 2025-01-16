Chanel Welcomes Gracie Abrams For Her Fashion Campaign Debut!

Chanel-lo! Chanel is welcoming a new star into its fold: musician Gracie Abrams. In the brand’s new Pre-Spring 2025 campaign photographed by Craig McDean, Abrams models an array of Chanel’s ladylike tweed jackets, cap-toed shoes, and denim—all accessorized with plenty of quilted bags, pearls, and bows, of course! The whimsical shoot was artistically directed by longtime Chanel collaborator Sofia Coppola, proving a perfect fit given Abrams’ romantically vulnerable songs and Coppola’s complex heroines. Now, we’re just wondering if Abrams will pop up at Chanel’s Haute Couture show this month—or possibly make her acting debut in Coppola’s next film? Watch this space!

All images: Craig McDean

The Cinema Society Screens Julia Stiles’ Wish You Were Here At The Crosby Street Hotel

On Wednesday night, the Cinema Society hosted its first 2025 screening for Wish You Were Here! Directed by renowned actress Julia Stiles, the romantic drama follows young woman Charlotte (Isabelle Fuhrman) as she navigates the highs and lows of her late 20’s—and forms a powerful relationship with terminally ill optimist Adam (Meena Massoud). For the special occasion, a chic crowd convened for the movie’s screening at the Crosby Street Hotel. Afterwards, everyone gathered in the lounge next door for a chic afterparty complete with cocktails and light bites. Guests included Gabby Kono-Abdy, Questlove, Constance Wu, Cynthia Rowley, Jane Stiles, Josh Caras, Mike Carlsen, Vanessa Carlton, Molly Conners, Gabby Kono-Abdy, John J. McCauley III, Amanda Bowers, Siena Oberman, Jane Oster Sinisi, Sam Vartholomeos, Antonique Smith, Renée Carlino, Rick Dugdale, Will Estes, Candace Bushnell, Kim Director, Jenna Leigh Green, Larisa Oleynik, Sailor Brinkley-Cook, Eddie Roche, Hunter Kohl, Sophie Lane Curtis, Vincent Piazza, Laila Robins, Travis Cronin, Andrew Saffir, Daniel Benedict, and Emma Myles.

All images: Jason Crowley/BFA.com

Tommy Hilfiger Embraces Spring Denim With Abby Champion & Damson Idris!

New year, new denim! Tommy Hilfiger has just dropped his Spring 2025 denim campaign, starring Abby Champion and actor Damson Idris. Against stark backdrops, the duo pose in classic blue jeans and denim separates, plus white T-shirts and underwear, in a nod to feelings of confidence and boldness. You can check out the full collection now on TommyHilfiger.com!

All images: Courtesy of Tommy Hilfiger

The Blue Jacket Fashion Show Will Return To The Runway On World Cancer Day

Mark your calendars! The Blue Jacket Fashion Show will hit the runway for its ninth edition on February 4, World Cancer Day, shortly before New York Fashion Week begins. The bi-annual event, which raises important awareness for prostate cancer, will be hosted at LAVAN Midtown with partners Johnson & Johnson and LISC. As in past editions, you can expect a range of celebrity models; in addition to the show’s founder, designer Frederick Anderson, this season’s cast includes Mario Cantone, J. Harrison Ghee,

Harold Perrineau, Don Lemon, James Aguiar, Omar Hernandez, Nigel Barker, Dominic Fumusa, Eric West, Ty Hunter, John Arthur Hill, and more. All of the dapper gents will be dressed by top menswear brands including Thom Browne, Tommy Hilfiger, Michael Kors, Aknvas, Carlos Campos, Terry Singh, and EPPERSON for the occasion. This season’s show will notably funds for ZERO—The End of Prostate Cancer‘s efforts to reduce prostate cancer mortality and early symptoms, and will be live-streamed on ZeroCancer.org.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.