Valentine’s Day is just around the corner! If you’re pondering what to get your romantic partners this year, jewelry always makes a strong impression—after all, who doesn’t love a little sparkle? Luckily for you, we did all the shopping for you…all you have to do is add to cart! From the sleek to the glamorous, discover our gift guide for the shiniest, glitziest jewelry at every price point that’s perfect for your Valentine.

Under $100

Tommy Hilfiger, Mixed chain-link gold-tone earrings, $67 (was $95)

Fossil, Sadie All My Love bangle bracelet, $85

Emma Pills, Wild choker, $89

8 Other Reasons, Sin City hoop earrings, $57

Talbots, Heart stretch bracelet, $40

Lele Sadoughi, Mother of pearl crystal Lily earrings, $99 (was $198)

Under $250

Fallon Jewelry, Monarch drop earrings, $170

NOTTE Jewelry, Change of Heart ring, $112

Kurt Geiger, Large Chelsea cuff bracelet, $128

Alexis Bittar, Pansy lucite petite pendant necklace, $225

Astrid & Miyu, Heart Drop stud earrings, $130

Swarovski, Sublima cocktail ring, $143 (was $179)

Under $500

GUESS, Gold-tone textured chain necklace, $300

Jennifer Fisher, Small puffy heart earrings, $250

Jennifer Behr, Corazon necklace, $425

Marla Aaron, Silver Babylock on silver rolo chain bracelet, $295

Alex Monroe, Floral Sacred heart necklace, $260

Under $1,000

LAGOS, Pink ceramic caviar beaded bracelet, $600

Ritani, 14kt gold love knot dangle earrings, $675

Samantha Siu, Renaissance Romance bracelet, $865

Almasika, Universum petite diamond ring, $820

Dior, 30 Montaigne bracelet, $560

Under $5,000

LAGOS, Superfine diamond statement ring, $4,600

Mateo New York, 14kt diamond secret initial necklace, $2,950

John Hardy, Love Knot bracelet in gold and diamonds, $4,600

Suzanne Kalan, Amalfi horizontal red ombré drop earrings, $2,805

Heili Rocks, Queen Bee ring, $2,020

Stephanie Gottlieb, Pink sapphire and ruby scattered heart pendant necklace, $2,290

Jaune Pearls, The Classique Rare Intense Color pearl earrings, $1,516

Ring Concierge, 2.5mm Personalized Perfect Pavé diamond ring, $2,099

Eriness, Puffy Heart locket, $2,100

Aquazzura, Love Me earrings, $1,595

Over $5,000

Cartier, Grain de Café ring, $9,350

Gucci, Gucci Flora 18k diamond chain bracelet, $5,500

Maison H, Galaxy rose gold and ruby earrings, $11,696

Ray Griffiths, Pink tourmaline Regency ring, $8,525

Sydney Evan, Gold and diamond multi-heart necklace, $5,810

Tiffany & Co., Tiffany Knot Wire bangle in yellow gold with diamonds, $8,500

Pomellato, Nudo ring, $13,100

Jewels with Jules, Emerald-cut rainbow sapphire choker, $17,500

Buccellati, Macri Classica yellow and white gold earrings with diamonds, $8,000

Jacquie Aiche, Pavé diamond small “Love” necklace, $6,325

Additional reporting by Madison Coombs and Preston Lyles.

