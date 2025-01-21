Chic Report

Valentine’s Day: Our Romantic, Glamorous Jewelry Gift Guide!

These standout jewels are perfect V-Day gifts

by Aaron Royce
Swarovski (Mert and Marcus)

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner! If you’re pondering what to get your romantic partners this year, jewelry always makes a strong impression—after all, who doesn’t love a little sparkle? Luckily for you, we did all the shopping for you…all you have to do is add to cart! From the sleek to the glamorous, discover our gift guide for the shiniest, glitziest jewelry at every price point that’s perfect for your Valentine.

Under $100

Tommy Hilfiger, Mixed chain-link gold-tone earrings, $67 (was $95)

(Courtesy of Tommy Hilfiger)

Fossil, Sadie All My Love bangle bracelet, $85

(Courtesy of Fossil)

Emma Pills, Wild choker, $89

(Courtesy of Emma Pills)

8 Other Reasons, Sin City hoop earrings, $57

(Courtesy of 8 Other Reasons)

Talbots, Heart stretch bracelet, $40

(Courtesy of Talbots)

Lele Sadoughi, Mother of pearl crystal Lily earrings, $99 (was $198)

(Courtesy of Lele Sadoughi)

Under $250

Fallon Jewelry, Monarch drop earrings, $170

(Courtesy of Fallon Jewelry)

NOTTE Jewelry, Change of Heart ring, $112

(Courtesy of Urban Outfitters)

Kurt Geiger, Large Chelsea cuff bracelet, $128

(Courtesy of Kurt Geiger)

Alexis Bittar, Pansy lucite petite pendant necklace, $225

(Courtesy of Alexis Bittar)

Astrid & Miyu, Heart Drop stud earrings, $130

(Courtesy of Astrid & Miyu)

Swarovski, Sublima cocktail ring, $143 (was $179)

(Courtesy of Swarovski)

Under $500

GUESS, Gold-tone textured chain necklace, $300

(Courtesy of GUESS)

Jennifer Fisher, Small puffy heart earrings, $250

(Courtesy of Jennifer Fisher)

Jennifer Behr, Corazon necklace, $425

(Courtesy of Jennifer Behr)

Marla Aaron, Silver Babylock on silver rolo chain bracelet, $295

(Courtesy of Marla Aaron)

Alex Monroe, Floral Sacred heart necklace, $260

(Courtesy of Alex Monroe)

Under $1,000

LAGOS, Pink ceramic caviar beaded bracelet, $600

(Courtesy of LAGOS)

Ritani, 14kt gold love knot dangle earrings, $675

(Courtesy of Ritani)

Samantha Siu, Renaissance Romance bracelet, $865

(Courtesy of Samantha Siu)

Almasika, Universum petite diamond ring, $820

(Courtesy of Almasika)

Dior, 30 Montaigne bracelet, $560

(Courtesy of Dior)

Under $5,000

LAGOS, Superfine diamond statement ring, $4,600

(Courtesy of LAGOS)

Mateo New York, 14kt diamond secret initial necklace, $2,950

(Courtesy of Mateo New York)

John Hardy, Love Knot bracelet in gold and diamonds, $4,600

(Courtesy of John Hardy)

Suzanne Kalan, Amalfi horizontal red ombré drop earrings, $2,805

(Courtesy of Suzanne Kalan)

Heili Rocks, Queen Bee ring, $2,020

(Courtesy of Heili Rocks)

Stephanie Gottlieb, Pink sapphire and ruby scattered heart pendant necklace, $2,290

(Courtesy of Stephanie Gottlieb)

Jaune Pearls, The Classique Rare Intense Color pearl earrings, $1,516

(Courtesy of Jaune Pearls)

Ring Concierge, 2.5mm Personalized Perfect Pavé diamond ring, $2,099

(Courtesy of Ring Concierge)

Eriness, Puffy Heart locket, $2,100

(Courtesy of Eriness)

Aquazzura, Love Me earrings, $1,595

(Courtesy of Aquazzura)

Over $5,000

Cartier, Grain de Café ring, $9,350

(Courtesy of Cartier)

Gucci, Gucci Flora 18k diamond chain bracelet, $5,500

(Courtesy of Gucci)

Maison H, Galaxy rose gold and ruby earrings, $11,696

(Courtesy of Maison H)

Ray Griffiths, Pink tourmaline Regency ring, $8,525

(Courtesy of Ray Griffiths)

Sydney Evan, Gold and diamond multi-heart necklace, $5,810

(Courtesy of Sydney Evan)

Tiffany & Co., Tiffany Knot Wire bangle in yellow gold with diamonds, $8,500

(Courtesy of Tiffany & Co.)

Pomellato, Nudo ring, $13,100

(Courtesy of Pomellato)

Jewels with Jules, Emerald-cut rainbow sapphire choker, $17,500

(Courtesy of Jewels with Jules)

Buccellati, Macri Classica yellow and white gold earrings with diamonds, $8,000

(Courtesy of Buccellati)

Jacquie Aiche, Pavé diamond small “Love” necklace, $6,325

(Courtesy of Jacquie Aiche)

Additional reporting by Madison Coombs and Preston Lyles.

