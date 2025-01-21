Valentine’s Day is just around the corner! If you’re pondering what to get your romantic partners this year, jewelry always makes a strong impression—after all, who doesn’t love a little sparkle? Luckily for you, we did all the shopping for you…all you have to do is add to cart! From the sleek to the glamorous, discover our gift guide for the shiniest, glitziest jewelry at every price point that’s perfect for your Valentine.
Under $100
Tommy Hilfiger, Mixed chain-link gold-tone earrings, $67 (was $95)
Fossil, Sadie All My Love bangle bracelet, $85
Emma Pills, Wild choker, $89
8 Other Reasons, Sin City hoop earrings, $57
Talbots, Heart stretch bracelet, $40
Lele Sadoughi, Mother of pearl crystal Lily earrings, $99 (was $198)
Under $250
Fallon Jewelry, Monarch drop earrings, $170
NOTTE Jewelry, Change of Heart ring, $112
Kurt Geiger, Large Chelsea cuff bracelet, $128
Alexis Bittar, Pansy lucite petite pendant necklace, $225
Astrid & Miyu, Heart Drop stud earrings, $130
Swarovski, Sublima cocktail ring, $143 (was $179)
Under $500
GUESS, Gold-tone textured chain necklace, $300
Jennifer Fisher, Small puffy heart earrings, $250
Jennifer Behr, Corazon necklace, $425
Marla Aaron, Silver Babylock on silver rolo chain bracelet, $295
Alex Monroe, Floral Sacred heart necklace, $260
Under $1,000
LAGOS, Pink ceramic caviar beaded bracelet, $600
Ritani, 14kt gold love knot dangle earrings, $675
Samantha Siu, Renaissance Romance bracelet, $865
Almasika, Universum petite diamond ring, $820
Dior, 30 Montaigne bracelet, $560
Under $5,000
LAGOS, Superfine diamond statement ring, $4,600
Mateo New York, 14kt diamond secret initial necklace, $2,950
John Hardy, Love Knot bracelet in gold and diamonds, $4,600
Suzanne Kalan, Amalfi horizontal red ombré drop earrings, $2,805
Heili Rocks, Queen Bee ring, $2,020
Stephanie Gottlieb, Pink sapphire and ruby scattered heart pendant necklace, $2,290
Jaune Pearls, The Classique Rare Intense Color pearl earrings, $1,516
Ring Concierge, 2.5mm Personalized Perfect Pavé diamond ring, $2,099
Eriness, Puffy Heart locket, $2,100
Aquazzura, Love Me earrings, $1,595
Over $5,000
Cartier, Grain de Café ring, $9,350
Gucci, Gucci Flora 18k diamond chain bracelet, $5,500
Maison H, Galaxy rose gold and ruby earrings, $11,696
Ray Griffiths, Pink tourmaline Regency ring, $8,525
Sydney Evan, Gold and diamond multi-heart necklace, $5,810
Tiffany & Co., Tiffany Knot Wire bangle in yellow gold with diamonds, $8,500
Pomellato, Nudo ring, $13,100
Jewels with Jules, Emerald-cut rainbow sapphire choker, $17,500
Buccellati, Macri Classica yellow and white gold earrings with diamonds, $8,000
Jacquie Aiche, Pavé diamond small “Love” necklace, $6,325
Additional reporting by Madison Coombs and Preston Lyles.
