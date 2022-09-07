It’s Here! Gigi Hadid & Friends Celebrate Launch Of Her Luxury Cashmere Brand, Guest In Residence, In NYC

It was a fashionable family & friends affair at Le Chalet in New York City last night, as Gigi Hadid’s proud pop Mohamed, sis Bella, and plenty of adoring pals joined her to fête Guest in Residence. The supermodel’s hotly-anticipated line of luxury cashmere pieces launches officially today, but guests joined her for a sneak peek, cocktails, a DJ set, and intimate dinner to get the scoop on the knits. Here’s what went down!

Upon arrival guests enjoyed sounds by DJ Amrit and took part in photo booth fun by MirMir before coming together for a traditional Parisian dinner at the cozy and chic eatery, which is nestled inside Saks on Fifth Avenue. Among the attendees raising a glass to the ever-stylish mom-of-one were Alton Mason, Anok Yai, Antoni Porowski, Edward Enninful, Emily Ratajkowski, Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, Imaan Hammam, Joseph Altuzarra, Law Roach, Mary Lawless Lee, Natasha Ponawalla, Noor Tagouri, Precious Lee, Sophia Roe, Sora Choi, and Tan France.

As for the brand itself, Hadid said that Guest In Residence is intended to “honor and evoke a fresh appreciation and respect for the timeless designs, materials and craftsmanship of heritage heirlooms for all generations.” The name itself takes its inspiration from her worldly travels and exposure to all types of culture. “Reflecting on years of travel and transience, away from creature comforts, no matter where I was a guest in residence – I always managed to find a home in myself – my internal residence of sorts. I strived to remain grounded despite the existential feeling that we are guests on this planet, and in our bodies. That we are guests when we travel. That we are guests in our clothes. That those clothes have passed through hands and may have had previous lives – and quite certainly will have future lives – cloaking other guests in the revolving, intergenerational door of life. The genesis of Guest in Residence is to honor past heirlooms and give life to new ones spanning generations,” she said.

See inside the evening below, and shop Guest in Residence from 9AM EST here.

Images: BFA

