7,000 Layoffs at Estée Lauder

Estée Lauder announced today an expanded restructuring plan that would cut 7,000 job cuts at the cosmetics giant. The company now expects third-quarter profit to come well below expectations, citing challenges in its Asia travel retail business, particularly at airports and travel destinations in Korea and China, according to Reuters. Company sales fell 6% in the second quarter.

“Simply said, we lost our agility. We did not capitalize on the higher growth opportunities,” newly appointed CEO Stéphane de La Faverie said on a post-earnings call. De La Faverie said today that the turnaround strategy will involve new luxury price tiers and increasing investments in consumer-facing initiatives, and a simplified organizational structure. Shares of Lauder stock went down 19% today.

Who is Buying TikTok?

Could TikTok find a new owner? That decision is being heavily debated right now, according to CNN. Since the app was initially banned in the U.S. on January 19 before being quickly reinstated on January 20, it’s struggled to find a U.S. owner to keep its presence in the country. Now, currently president Donald Trump has discussed several potential options to be TikTok’s newest owners before an April deadline—including a sovereign wealth fund by the U.S. government. However, only time will tell if TikTok can continue its digital reign in the country this year!

Chloë Sevigny Reunites With Jimmy Choo For Its Spring 2025 Campaign

Chloë Sevigny is back as the face of Jimmy Choo! The actress stars in the brand’s new Spring 2025 campaign, spotlighting its “Hyper Glamour” collection—almost a decade after fronting its Spring 2025 campaign. Led by the artistic vision of Ezra Petronio and Lana Petrusevych, the campaign finds Sevigny modeling Choo’s newest pumps, mules, and flats—all accented with whimsical details from oversized palettes to bows and metallics—along with its latest clutches, Bon Bon and Cinch bags. Dim lighting nods to aesthetics from the early 2000’s, paired with an upbeat flair from Choo’s signature glam. You can check out more of the campaign in its new film on YouTube.

The Met Gala’s Next Dress Code Is Here!

Get ready to suit up! The Metropolitan Museum of Art has just revealed that its dress code for the 2025 Met Gala is “Tailored for You”—a nod to the exhibit’s theme “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” according to USA Today. What that looks like on the red carpet remains to be seen—though we’re predicting plenty of sharp suiting and custom attire on star guests! Along with the news, the event’s also named its new host committee: star athletes Simone Biles and husband Jonathan Owens, Angel Reese, and Sha’Carri Richardson. The sporty crew joins the Gala’s all-star co-chairs, which include Pharrell Williams, A$AP Rocky, Colman Domingo, Lewis Hamilton, and honorary co-chair LeBron James.

Tommy Hilfiger & ’47’s Latest Collab Is Ready To Hit The Court!

Tommy Hilfiger‘s just unveiled his newest collaboration: a line of basketball caps with sporting brand ’47. The pair’s resulting lineup includes five of ’47’s Clean Up cap in hues of red, white, and blue, nodding to both Hilfiger’s love of athletic uniforms and his ’90s basketball designs. Alongside the collection, the brand’s also crafted a new street-casted campaign shot on an actual basketball court—further cementing its sporty roots. You can get your hands on your own cap when the full line launches this month on tommy.com, 47brand.com, nbastore.com, and Tommy Hilfiger retailers.

“Basketball is more than a game—it’s a cultural force that unites communities and inspires dreams,” Hilfiger said in a statement. “This collection celebrates the spirit of the sport, celebrating the grit and determination of the players, from street courts to stadiums. It’s a tribute to our deep connection with athletics, delivering timeless style for every step of the way.”

Julia Fox Models Shoes, Chewed Gum, & More In Christian Cowan’s Fall 2025 Teaser Campaign

Thanks, I did it myself! Perpetual fashion muse Julia Fox is front and center in Christian Cowan‘s new campaign, featuring select designs from his Fall 2025 collection inspired by his late business partner. The designer’s latest looks which will hit the runway on Friday at NYFW, include dresses paneled with silky gloves and made to look like chewed-up gum—plus a skirt crafted from backwards shoes in collaboration with DSW. Love it!

Adrien Brody Eases Into Spring For COS!

Adrien Brody has taken on a new role: the face of COS‘s Spring 2025 campaign! The star brings his blend of elegance and passion to the minimalist brand’s latest line, outfitted in its effortless suiting and easy, versatile separates. Photographed by Karim Sadli, the campaign highlights COS’s commitment to sustainable and chic designs—with an extra hint of dashing flair from the Best Actor nominee.

