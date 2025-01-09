Chic Report

Your Winter Style Guide: Chic Coats, Knits, Boots, & More!

Sharp sweaters, luxe bags, and more to instantly refresh your winter wardrobe

by Aaron Royce
(Courtesy of COS), (Courtesy of Gucci)

Baby, it’s cold outside! Winter is here—and with the new year comes a new wardrobe refresh. You can stylishly face off frigid temps in cozy knits and coats, ideally paired with dark denim and sleek boots. For those craving a dash of rebellion, there’s plenty to be seen in the accessories realm—where sumptuous suedes, rich jewel tones, and pops of sleek leopard print abound. Below, check out our guide on the top styles to dress your best this winter. 

Cinq à Sept, Zoe jacket, $297 (was $495)

(Courtesy of Cinq à Sept)

Brandon Maxwell, Allie button-down shirt, $947 (was $1,895)

(Courtesy of Brandon Maxwell)

L’Agence, Clayton wide-leg jeans, $285

(Courtesy of L’Agence)

Steve Madden, Rattle chocolate brown suede boots, $190

(Courtesy of Steve Madden)

DKNY, Wool wrap coat, $100 (was $350)

(Courtesy of DKNY)

Banana Republic, Oversized cashmere turtleneck sweater, $240  

(Courtesy of Banana Republic)

Grey/Ven, Phoenix pants, $365

(Courtesy of Grey/Ven)

Tommy Hilfiger, Monogram buckle reversible belt, $52 (was $75)

(Courtesy of Tommy Hilfiger)

Ferragamo, Hug suede tote bag, $3,500

(Courtesy of Bloomingdale’s)

Axel Arigato Dice-A sneakers, $310

(Courtesy of Axel Arigato)

Chloé, Chloé Eclectic earrings, $750

(Courtesy of MyTheresa.com)

Theory, Leopard-print midi skirt, $296 (was $395)

(Courtesy of Neiman Marcus)

Burberry, Leather gloves, $620

(Courtesy of Burberry)

Gucci, Jordaan loafers, $1,050

(Courtesy of Gucci)

3.1 Phillip Lim, ID Petite soft shoulder bag with leather craft, $675

(Courtesy of 3.1 Phillip Lim)

COS, Fringed wool scarf, $135

(Courtesy of COS)

Altuzarra, Textured ring, $145

(Courtesy of Altuzarra)

Self-Portrait, Rib-knit midi dress, $555

(Courtesy of Bergdorf Goodman)

Wolford, Leo tights, $55

(Courtesy of Wolford)

Christian Louboutin, Sporty Kate pumps, $845

(Courtesy of Christian Louboutin)

Prisca January 10, 2025 - 5:45 AM

That’s great

