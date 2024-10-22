CR Fashion Book Launches A New Sports Magazine With Dwyane Wade

CR Fashion Book is getting into sports! Carine Roitfeld and Vladimir Restoin Roitfeld have launched a new sports-focused publication, beginning in Spring 2025. The biannual title will kick off with its first issue for CR Men, covered by guest editor Dwyane Wade. Draped in racer leather, sharp suiting, and gleaming jewelry, the NBA star combines the worlds of athletics and fashion—which is the title’s ultimate goal. Each issue of the new CR platform will spotlight the overlap between style and sports, including trends, athletes’ personal fashion experiences, and more—plus, the launch will feature brand collabs, merchandise drops, and e-commerce. The news follows the launch of CR Fashion Book’s own CR25 issue with Angelina Jolie, Kate Upton, Zoë Saldana, Aya Nakamura, and Zaya Wade, which hits newsstands with CR Men‘s Wade-fronted cover on October 28.

All images: Richie Talboy

Cynthia Erivo Is Hosting The 2024 CFDA Awards

This fall, Cynthia Erivo isn’t just defying gravity—she’s also hosting this year’s CFDA Awards! Today, the Wicked star was announced as the host for the 2024 event, which celebrates the accomplishments of the American fashion industry. In addition to Erivo, the list of presenters includeParis Hilton, Marc Jacobs, Nicole Richie, and Molly Ringwald. Other honorees include Erykah Badu (Fashion Icon Award), Daniel Roseberry (International Designer of the Year), Michael Kors (Positive Change Award), Coach’s Stuart Vevers (Innovation Award), Stephen Burrows (Geoffrey Beene Lifetime Achievement Award), Annie Leibovitz (Media Award), and Hamish Bowles (Founder’s Award).

Carlos Nazario Launches His First Moose Knuckles Collection!

Moose Knuckles has a brand new look, thanks to Carlos Nazario! The label’s global artistic director has launched his first collection for the brand, titled “Moose Lab”—which aims to show the power of collaboration. His 12-piece capsule collection includes a variety of ’90s-inspired outerwear, including black, yellow, and pink jackets and coats crafted with smooth leather, plush down, soft shearling, and more. A sleek campaign by photographer Vito Fernicola has also accompanied the launch, bringing Nazario’s new Moose Knuckles vision to life.

All images: Vito Fernicola

Mike Jeffries Is Arrested For Sex Trafficking Male Models In Horrific Exploitation Ring

Mike Jeffries — the ex-CEO of Abercrombie & Fitch—has been arrested for leading a horrific sex trafficking ring targeting male models, according to The New York Post. From 2008 to 2015, the disgraced businessman, his partner Matthew Smith, and middleman James Jacobson spread their crime ring across Jeffries’ Manhattan and Hamptons residences, as well as hotels in the United Kingdom, Italy, France, Morocco, Saint Barthélémy, and an international cruise ship. The group have since been charged with one count of sex trafficking and 15 counts of interstate prostitution for numerous acts of sexual abuse towards dozens of men, according to NPR. Previously, Jeffries and Smith were arrested in Florida, while Jacobson was arrested in Wisconsin. The case first began in 2023, when an initial FBI investigation began after accusations were shared by 12 victims. Following his first court appearance in West Palm Beach, Jeffries will be arraigned in New York. Watch this space for additional updates.

Freshy World to participate in charity shoe sale for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Freshy World is stepping up! The shoe brand is joining the 2nd Annual “Shoes for a Cure” charity shoe sale at Chelsea Market to support Breast Cancer Awareness Month. They are donating pairs of sneakers to the cause, which includes their pink indie shoes and their vibrant pink and blue Navigator sneakers. From October 23rd to 27th, the Shoes for a Cure space, will include shoes from Freshy World, Birkenstock, Timberland, Merrell, and Steve Madden. The funds for shoes sold will raise cash to power breast cancer research.

“Breast cancer touches millions of lives, and as a community-focused brand, we had to get involved. Our pink shoes symbolize hope and resilience, and we’re thrilled to contribute to this meaningful event!,” Rachel Wilson, Freshy World’s Chief Strategy Officer, explains. Nice!

